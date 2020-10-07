Hip shield Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2030

Hip shield Market Outlook:

The Hip shield is a protective device that is designed to help reduce the risk of hip fractures. It is a hip pad sewn into the garment and the main function of the hip shield is to guard against injuries that are likely to occur due to lateral falls. The hip shield is durable in nature and is also lightweight which ensures to offer the users maximum protection along with comfort which is wearable under clothing. Hip shields are particularly useful for people who have delicate bones, especially the older population and those who may be recovering from operations. Hip fracture, a major public health issue that is majorly observed in the older population is driving the demand for these hip shields in the market.

Besides this, the current global economic recession due to the pandemic outbreak is likely to impact the market for a short duration. This recession is likely to impact the lead times of the current organizations which will temporarily affect the supply of hip shield in the market as the major manufacturing units are located in the affected regions and also is likely to affect the imports of the hip shield in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Reasons for Covering Hip shield Market:

The benefits of using hip protection are more for those people who have suffered a fall or who have a risk of falling which is likely to cause a major injury. An innocent fall may sometimes lead to major injuries which further results in increasing medical treatments and an extended stay at hospitals. This increases the demand for medical professional care. On the other hand hip fracture is a major reason behind people being referred to nursing homes. According to statistics, around 25%-30% of all people who are suffering or have suffered a hip fracture die within two years. Besides this rising older population is another reason behind the future rise in hip fracture occurrences. It is estimated that the number of hip fractures is likely to rise to 1.65 million by 2025 and 6.25 by 2050. This is likely to drive the growth of the hip shield market. Besides this, the nature of the hip shield-like preventing the risk of serious injury, and promoting security which helps improve the quality of life are other product-related factors that are likely to drive demand for the product.

Hip shields: Market Segmentation

The global Hip shield market can be categorized on the following basis:

On the basis of material type, the Hip shield market has been segmented as-

Soft

Hard

On the basis of application, the Hip shield market has been segmented as-

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Others (Home Care, long term health care centers and rehabilitation centers)

On the basis of Geometric type, the Hip shield market has been segmented as-

N ( protector does not touch)

Y ( protector touches)

On the basis of End User, the Hip shields market has been segmented as-

Male

Female

Unisex

On the basis of the price range, Hip shield market has been segmented as-

Premium

Mid Range

Economic

Hip shield Market: Regional Outlook

The Hip shields market classified into seven regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.. The currently dominating regions in the hip shield market are North America and Europe. Whereas the Asia Pacific region is likely to play a crucial role in the growth of the hip shield market.

Hip Shield Market: Key Players

Major leading players currently operating in the market are AliMed, ComfiHips LLC, Promedics, Hipsaver, Hornsby Comfy, Impactwear, Pelican Manufacturing PTY LTD, J.T. Posey Company, TYTEX A/S, and Remploy Healthcare. Players in the hip shield market have a strong distribution network through retailers and distributors.