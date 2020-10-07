Process equipment market for seed industry includes processed seed market and seed processing equipment market. The processed seed market is estimated at USD 56.07 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 91.32 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017. On the other hand, the seed processing equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.25 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.00 Billion in 2017. Seed processing is crucial to make seeds ready for sowing. The necessity to increase food production and shrinking arable land has increased the demand for processed seeds, and consequently, seed processing equipment. Higher acceptance and area under GM crop, the rise in globalized trade for processed seed, and growth in awareness in developing countries are other factors driving the growth of process equipment market for seed.

Download PDF Brochure

The Asia Pacific region dominated the seed processing equipment market and is projected to grow at a significant rate from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the region. China is estimated to be the largest producer and consumer of processed seeds and seed processing equipment in the region, in 2016. The increase in production of fruits & vegetables is a key factor for the growth in China’s agricultural exports that leads to an increase in the demand for commercial seed and seed processing equipment. However, the high prices of processed seeds is a major restraint for the growth of this market.

Make an Inquiry

The processed seed market is organized and is dominated by few large players such as Bayer (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and KWS Group (Germany), while the seed processing equipment market is competitive and fragmented, with large-scale seed equipment manufacturers such as Cimbria (Denmark), PETKUS Technologie (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing (US), Westrup (Denmark), and Alvan Blanch Development Company (UK), which have been profiled in the report. These leading players have adopted various strategies such as investments & expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and divestments to explore new and untapped markets, expanding in local areas of emerging markets, and developing a new customer base for long-term client relationships. This has not only enabled the key players to expand their geographical reach, but has also reinforced their market position by gaining a larger share in terms of revenue and product portfolios.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441