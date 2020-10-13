Pentagon Carpet Cleaning Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a well-established professional carpet and upholstery cleaning company. These days, the good news comes from this company. Namely, it has celebrated its 10 successful business years. All present and future clients of this reputable cleaning company may read more about this firm on its official website taking a closer look at its services and all basic information.

Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a cleaning company providing carpet and upholstery cleaning services in Alexandria VA. Throughout many years, it has made the entire cleaning process super simple and effective by taking care of the nature of the fabrics and the right choice of the washing equipment. The type of material is what greatly matters together with the applying of the best cleaning equipment on the market.

High-pressure cleaning is integrated into the Pentagon Carpet Cleaning business. It is important to use adequately chosen cleaning detergent and utilize the added cleaning power properly. This is detailly done by the skillful Pentagon Carpet Cleaning team who always try to give their best in the cleaning process making it both simple and highly productive.

Tile and grout cleaning in Alexandria VA is one of the cleaning services provided by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. During this procedure proprietary, hot water extraction cleaning is used to clean out all hidden dirt. At the same time, the luster is restored to the floors and more than 95% of allergens are removed from the grout which is known as porous material that collects grime, spills, or dirt.

Hot water extraction upholstery cleaning is one of the most beneficial methods of upholstery cleaning available nowadays. During this process, hot water and special cleaning solution are injected into the upholstery to dislodge debris. At the same time, all dirt and stains are extracted with powerful wet vacuums. Pentagon Carpet cleaning uses hot water extraction for upholstery cleaning because it provides optimal cleaning results in an eco-friendly way and the drying time is much shorter.

Pentagon Carpet Cleaning provides services in the area of carpet and upholstery disinfection in Alexandria VA. Its professional technicians are trained to clean and disinfect all types of materials from microfiber to leather. Since ottomans, sofas, beds and other furniture pieces can easily get dirty they have to be cleaned regularly in the best possible way. Allergens, dirt, or some other unwanted elements may damage the fibers and with that may ruin its overall look. Professional carpet and upholstery cleaning is a great procedure to regain the fresh and clean look to all types of carpets and upholstery parts despite their age.

Pentagon Carpet Cleaning Alexandria VA was founded in 2010. By hard and dedicated work, this company has established its name and a positive reputation in the community. The members of its staff are well-organized and experienced cleaning professionals who are 24/7 at a client’s disposal. Carpet cleaning, tile, grout, and upholstery cleaning together with hardwood cleaning and water damage restoration represent some of the crucial services offered by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning.

