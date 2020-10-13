58 West Offers Off-Campus Housing for Western Michigan University Students

Kalamazoo, Michigan, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

58 West is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus student housing for those attending Western Michigan University. The apartment complex is located within minutes of the campus to give students easy access to their classes and any on-campus activities.

Students who wish to reside at 58 West can choose between studio apartments, as well as one, two, three and four bedroom options to share with friends or get paired with new friends through roommate matching. Extra storage and reserved covered parking is also available for an additional fee. All apartments include high-speed Internet access, in-unit laundry and water and sewer to ensure students always know just how much they need to pay each month.

In addition to the comfortable fully furnished apartments, students will have access to all of the amenities available at the complex, including an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, business center, clubhouse and more. The apartment complex hosts a number of social events each year, which are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the 58 West website or by calling 1-269-544-1700.

About 58 West: 58 West is an off-campus housing complex for students of Western Michigan University. They are available in a variety of floor plans to allow students to choose the living arrangement that best suits their needs. With a variety of amenities included in the rent, students can have the type of college experience they want.

Company: 58 West

Address: 5800 Jefferson Commons Dr.

City: Kalamazoo

State: MI

Zip code: 49009

Telephone number: 1-269-544-1700