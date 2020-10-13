Garage Stories and Overview Collective are launching their first virtual incubator, “StoriesXFuture” to help creators develop their XR Projects (VR/AR/AI/5G) for Impact.

New York, New York, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Applications are now open for independent participants and teams to join the StoriesXFuture XR for Impact Incubator, which will support XR project ideas with reaching their potential to foster real change for the Sustainable Development Goals.

From 24 October – 26 November, StoriesXFuture will host interactive masterclass sessions with industry leaders to help teams work on their value proposition, business plan, pitch, marketing and impact strategy. Masterclass teachers include Marta Ordeig from Garage Stories XR Content Lab (Spain), Kristin Gutekunst from Overview Collective and formally of United Nations VR (USA), Tarik Mohamed from Overview Collective and Captivision (USA), Shani Winterstein from Save the Children International (South Africa) Jesse Damiani from Southern New Hampshire University & Forbes Contributor (USA), Barnaby Churchill Steel from Marshmallow Laser Feast (UK), Ricardo Laganaro from Emmy award winning studio AVORE (Brazil), Ulrico Grech-Cumbo from wildlife immersive studio Habitat XR (South Africa), George Aye of the Greater Good Studio (USA), Myriam Achard from Phi Centre (Canada) and Kris Severson formerly of HTC’s XR for Impact Studio (USA).

Participants will also have access to a global pool of industry experts from XR, entrepreneurial and thematic professions in different sustainable development fields such as health and wellness, education and future of work, social justice and equality, food and agriculture and the climate crisis.

During the program, teams will follow Garage Stories’ innovation methodology and will be provided with tools to work on the different aspects of their project so as to come up with their final pitch. They will also integrate impact throughout the planning of their projects and subsequent distribution, supported by Overview Collective strategic campaign design and network.

For the final segment on November 24th, teams will pitch live, and mentors will have the ability to make pledge commitments to help them realize their projects.

Join now for an amazing opportunity to foster connections with other creators to start creating stories for a better future!

Applications & More Info: www.storiesxfuture.com/incubator

Contact: Kristin Gutekunst, kristin@overviewcollective.com +1-914-330-3774