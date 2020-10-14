Global Liquid Handling System Market worth 3.74 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

[199 Pages Report] The Liquid Handling System Market is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2022 from USD 2.65 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The base year for this study is 2016.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the liquid handling systems market on the basis of type, product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market development and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; acquisitions; and product launches in the liquid handling system market

Drug Discovery and Genomics are the key application, which will drive the growth of liquid handling systems market

Drug Discovery

The drug discovery and development process involves several phases, such as preliminary identification of candidates, synthesis, characterization, and screening. Methods such as in vitro HTS/uHTS assays, secondary confirmation screenings, counter screens, and ADME/Tox studies require massive sample sizes to be screened and analyzed. In the drug discovery process, liquid handling systems play an important role in sample preparation, assay set-up, high-throughput screening, in vitro experiments, cellular assays, and in vivo toxicity studies.

Genomics

Genomics applications include DNA purification, automated sample preparation, probe production for DNA microarrays, plasmid purification, DNA extraction for PCR, automated sequencing, purification of PCR products, automated agarose gel electrophoresis, and high-throughput RNA purification. Liquid handling systems are used in all these processes for precise and accurate dispensing of liquids.

Electronic systems are estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

The Liquid Handling System Market is segmented by type into electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. In 2017, the electronic systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid handling systems market, by type. High accuracy and reproducibility offered by electronic liquid handling systems, coupled with their lower cost compared to automated systems are factors driving its adoption among end users like pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and academic institutes.

North America expected to account for the major share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the liquid handling systems market in 2017 on account of growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and higher investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region.

Key players in the liquid handling system market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Gardner Denver Medical (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Holding AG (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Labcyte Inc. (U.S.), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Tomtec, Inc. (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Orochem Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

