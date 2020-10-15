Medical Automation Market Top Manufacturers | Major Buyers | Forecast Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Automation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global market for medical automation in 2015 was estimated to be at USD 34.21 billion. The major factors impelling the growth are rising adoption rate of automated equipment for therapy and diagnosis of chronic disorders.

Key Players:

The prominent players include Danaher Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., GE Healthcare, Swisslog Holding AG, Medtronic Plc., Tecan Group Ltd., Accuray Inc. Competition in the industry is high as a consequence of prominent players undertaking strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, technological advancements, new product launch and collaborations. For instance, Tecan acquired Sias AG in November 2015, to expand the business for providing mechanization solution for laboratory.

Growth Drivers:

According to a report by WHO, chronic diseases are considered to be the leading cause of mortality globally. These diseases include respiratory diseases, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer which accounts for around 60% of deaths.

Moreover, the rise in laboratory automation and benefits associated with automation in pharmacies is broadening the growth prospects further. These benefits include such as reliability, speed, reduction of errors in huge sampling and greater cost efficiency which is anticipated to positively impact future demand over the coming years. Furthermore, advent of technologically advanced products such as usage of robots in radio surgery, material handling in hospitals and others, are factors predicted to drive growth potential.

Application Outlook:

Diagnostic & Monitoring Automation Automated imaging & analysis Point-of-care testing

Therapeutic Automation Surgical Automation Non-surgical Automation

Lab and Pharmacy Automation Laboratory Automation Pharmacy Automation

Medical Logistics and Training

Regional Insight:

A substantial revenue share of over 43.0% was held by North America in 2015 as a consequence of increasing healthcare expenditure by government healthcare and life science sectors to promote research. Europe held the second largest market share owing to demographic shift in geriatric patient base, possessing greater susceptibility to chronic disorders thereby pushing demand for automated point-of-care testing.

Additionally, presence of various government organizations including Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency which validates automated systems in pharmacies and devices with the regulations of the region is predicted to provide growth opportunities in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness attractive growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to the frequent upgradation in healthcare infrastructure, growing patient awareness levels and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, cancer and diabetes.

