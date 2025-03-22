Kimberly Hong Joins Atlanta-Based Auction Powerhouse Ahlers & Ogletree as Director of Sales & Business Development

Atlanta, GA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Kimberly Hong has joined Ahlers & Ogletree and will serve as the Atlanta auction powerhouse’s Director of Sales & Business Development, Trusts & Estates, and Private Clients. She will play a critical role in expanding the company’s business-to-business pipeline, managing and growing the sales team and broadening its market reach throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

“This role requires a results-driven leader with experience in relationship-building, business strategy and team management within the fine art, luxury goods, antiques and auction industries,” said Robert Ahlers, president and owner of The Ahlers Group, the corporate umbrella under which Ahlers & Ogletree and other related companies exist. “Kim Hong checks all those boxes and then some.”

This is actually Ms. Hong’s second stint with the firm. From 2014-2017 she served as the company’s Director of Consignments. In that capacity she oversaw auction cataloging and the photography staff; managed consignment intake; and worked with the strategy and management team. Before that she worked as a cataloger at Jackson’s International Auctioneers & Appraisers in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

After leaving A&O in 2017, she became the owner of Collected Appraisals and Advisory, an appraisal and advisory services firm based in Portland, Oregon. While in Portland, she also worked for The Fine Art Group (formerly Pall Mall Art Advisors) as a generalist appraiser. Her role later expanded to run the Mountain Territory.

Kimberly Hong holds a B.A. degree in Art History and Communications from Saint Louis University. She earned her M.A. degree in Art History from the University of Oregon. She is a member of the International Society of Appraisers and serves on their Antiques, Furnishings & Decorative Arts Committee. She also earned an Applied Jewelry Professional diploma from the Gemological Institute of America.

Ahlers & Ogletree is a full-service auction house located in Atlanta, Georgia. Owned and operated by Robert Ahlers and his wife, Christy Ogletree Ahlers, the duo combines their collective 40 years’ of experience to connect sellers and buyers with rare and coveted items and collections.

“From our earliest days, we realized the story of an item or collection is just as important as the piece itself,” Mr. Ahlers said. “That’s why we’ve always taken the time to painstakingly research and authenticate each item we agree to consign. This attention to detail is an integral reason A&O has been recognized for expanding regional interest in the industry, fostering an environment of integrity and honesty, and for introducing an innovative brand that offers turn-key service for any estate.”

Today, sellers and buyers enjoy 12 -15 auctions each year, featuring a diverse assortment of carefully curated items and collections including rare objects, fine art, estate jewelry, vintage automobiles, fine silver, collectibles, antique furniture, and rare maps and books.

