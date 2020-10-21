Numerous vendors offer marketing automation software : 360quadrants.

Pune, India, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing automation software is the high-tech platform that helps in optimally managing all marketing-related processes along with marketing campaigns across various channels. By using this software, it becomes possible for users to target leads with auto generated emails and messages that are relevant to them. The main aim of marketing automation software is to work along with marketing strategies and manage leads throughout so that they are converted into customers.

Numerous vendors offer marketing automation software and lead the market with their innovative products and strategies. Here is the list of best marketing automation software designed for small businesses:

HubSpot

HubSpot is one of the top players in offering marketing automation software. The marketing automation software offered by HubSpot is known as HubSpot Marketing Hub. This software enables powerful and integrated workflows. The major features of this software includes lead nurturing and email campaigns, Simple way of visualizing, customizing and personalizing workflow, automation of tasks like publishing relevant blogs, landing pages, analytics, SEO and many more such advanced features.

Ontraport

Ontraport is the provider of powerful marketing automation software. The software is widely used by many small businesses and startups. The major features of this software include collection of customers’ data and segmentation of customers, personalized emails, campaign management, integration of communication channels, lead tracking, and many more such functionalities that are helpful for managing all marketing related tasks.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is one of the leading marketing automation software. It is cloud-based software that offers high customer experience with its advanced customer oriented features. The major features of this software include website tracking, event tracking, goal tracking, automation map, and customer attribution for lead tracking.

Keap

Keap, known as InfusionSoft earlier is one of the most well known marketing automation software used by small businesses. It is a comprehensive solution for managing all the marketing tasks efficiently. The major features of this software include client management, email marketing, personalized messages, reminders for client responses, user-friendly user-interface, integrations and many more such ultimate features.

Drip

Drip is e-commerce marketing automation platform that optimizes entire marketing and sales process. The software mainly focuses on providing satisfactory customer experience. It enables marketers to build strong customer relationship with its personalized user-interface. The main features of this software include customer database, personalization, customer engagement, multi-channel marketing, and automated workflows.

