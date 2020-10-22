Wildlife Safari Vacations in Kenya Travel and Tour with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2020-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is prepared to host tourists, delegates and casual travelers through providing tour operator services in Kenya. Their website is confirmed to e-commerce and guests can easily access, read details and book online for Tour within Nairobi and Mombasa as well as Road Safaris and Air Safaris.

The famous Safari for 6 days to Destination Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park and Masai Mara National Reserve with 4×4 wheel drives has gained populace within the last minute travelers especially during this season termed as the high season. The full Package details can be found on this link.

Learn more on wildlife Safari Packages and their Online Booking Partners on https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com

Other safaris that can be booked through Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Include:

Seven (7) days Photo Wildlife Safari in Masai Mara

Four (4) Days Lake nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

Six (6)Days Amboseli, lake Nakuru and MAsai Mara in 4×4 wheel drives

Three (3 ) days Mara Serena Safari By Road Offer

Two (2) Days Amboseli Safari Tour

Nine (9) days Africa Safari Nairobi to Mombasa and Vice versa

Four (4) Days Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara Safari

Nine(9) Days Safari from Nairobi to Mombasa

Nine(9) Days Mount Kenya and Masai Mara

Three (3) Days Masai Mara Safari by Air

Seven (7) Days Serena safaris by Air

Five (5) Days Masai Mara By Air

Two (2) Days Governors Camp Safari By Air

Three (3) Days Serena Masai Mara by Air

Seven (7) Days Singles/ Solo Travel Package by Air with Luxury Accommodation only

Three (3) Days Mara Intrepids Safari by Air

If one is searching or finding things to do in Nairobi their e-commerce site has vast information and tour packages choices https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours

Follow the links for book and pay options

Option 1: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning Tour in 4×4 wheel drive for Game drives.

Option 2: 2.00pm – 6.30pm – Nairobi National Park Afternoon

Option 3: 6am – 1pm – Nairobi National Park Tour and Giraffe center in 4×4 wheel drives for game drives

Option 4: 6am – 11am – Nairobi National Park Morning tour including park entry fees

Option 5: Full day Tour to Amboseli National Park

Option 6: Full Day Tour to Lake Naivasha and Crescent Island

Option 7: Full Day Tour to Lake Nakuru National Park

Option 8: Giraffe center Tour

Option 9: Nairobi Safari Cat Show with Dinner

Option 10: Nairobi City Tour with National Musuem Visit

Cost Includes:

Game viewing drive,

Transport pick up and drop off from hotel / Airport

Lunch where applicable on the package

Entry to Giraffe center with applicable package

Park Entry Fees in All Parks where applicable.

Safari Driver guide

Not included:

Drinks of any kind

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact;

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/

