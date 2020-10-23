Upsurge in usage of video conferring apps raises demand for mobile app development companies

Bangalore, India, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — Technology has influenced the routine lives of people in recent years in a way that was once dreamt off. Modern gadgets especially mobile phones and related mobile apps have impacted the lives of people like never before. The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic saw the stoppage in activities of majority of industries across the globe. As people are getting used to the new norms, industries across various sectors have started the operations with precautions. But the spread of Covid-19 and unavailability of vaccine has still retained a sense of fear among everyone. Due to this, many feasible companies and all educational institutions (schools, colleges etc) have employed the operations from homes. All IT companies are following work from home operations whereas education institutes are conducting online classes. All these measures had the challenge of continuing with efficient and constant communication between peers (employees or teachers/students). This issue was solved by video conferencing apps that have kept the show going on. With just an availability of internet and smartphones, these apps have become an important element in the routine lives of people. Mobile app development companies in India have been in great demand for developing these apps.

Important elements of a video conferencing app:

With the popularity and highest usage of video conferencing apps, many business owners are looking to develop similar apps. Video conferencing apps contain certain smart features that guarantee an even communication process. These apps were already used by many IT companies to perform distant meetings. The meeting participants will have the opportunity of joining via their computer or mobile from any place provided they are connected to the internet. There are many added features in the app that could be turned on or off during the meeting as per user wish. Some of the highlighted features included in popular video conferencing apps are:

Screen sharing: Any participant will have the option of sharing his screen with all other members in the meeting. This is a regular routine in educational online classes and also in organisations for presentations.

Chat: It is beneficial for participants to communicate easily with each other during an ongoing meeting.

Calendar: This feature aids the host to fix the meeting at any time after looking at the availability of another person in the calendar.

Polls: Host of any meeting can generate a poll and get the responses of other participants regarding any particular subject.

Record: It is needed to record a meeting so that it can be useful later to view them or share to other members.

Mute: This feature aids the host to mute any participant or the participant can mute himself to avoid disturbance during the meeting.

Virtual Background: It allows the users to change the background with a given image or graphical video. It is useful for some who do not want to showcase the ambience of their residence.

These video conferencing apps will also consist of important measures to keep the data and other meeting activities safe from the malware. Many apps will include end-to-end encryption to provide optimal safety for all the members.

How much will it cost to develop a video conferencing app?

Many factors impact the overall cost of the application for any type of app. Along with the above-mentioned features, below are some other factors that have a major influence on the cost of the video conferencing app like Zoom.

Back-end development: An important aspect for the smooth and safe functioning of a video conferencing app like Zoom is a secure server. Such apps need intricate and advanced research to develop their server to ensure optimal safety of the data.

Design: An effective and user-friendly design is very important for any type of app to reach more individuals and stay in the race for a longer time. Users must not feel any difficulty in navigating through the features of the app. They must be able to use all the features without any hassles and perform all the tasks effectively. The design must be attractive and make the users feel happy while using the app.

Platform: The cost of developing an app depends on the platform it is built. Android and iOS are the major mobile app platforms that are used by people. Building an app that adapts to all types of platforms will be beneficial in the long run.

There are many factors to be considered while deciding on the overall budget of any app. It is highly dependent on the type of mobile app development company that you are associated with. A highly reliable and experienced company will decrease your burden by not just involved in the development but also the maintenance post-deployment.

Bottom line:

The upsurge in demand for video conferencing and online meeting apps has climbed sharply after the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis. This situation will continue to be a new norm while many businesses are seeing this as a golden opportunity to develop an app like Zoom. If you thinking how to build a video conferencing app like Zoom, then associate with reliable and experienced mobile app development company in Bangalore, Brill Mindz.