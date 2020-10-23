Clearwater Foster and Adoptive Mother Gets the “Difference Maker Award”

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — On October 12, Dora Starling President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association was awarded the “Difference Maker Award” from the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition. Mrs. Starling was awarded for her outstanding contribution to Pinellas County’s families and her response to Covid-19.

The mission of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association (PCFAPA) is to provide quality training, support and activities for member of foster and adoptive families. PCFAPA provides foster and adoptive parents with the necessary resources to deal with the many challenges they face in raising the children of our community.

“I have never seen Dora slow down,” said Clemence Chevrot, Executive Director for the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition and Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. “She is always working on something, helping someone out and leading by example for her children”

When all non-essential businesses started to close and families began to work from home, Mrs. Starling took it upon herself to help whoever needed help. From collecting bleach and cleaning supplies, to getting masks, and even Easter eggs so families could stay safe, Mrs. Starling did not let the pandemic stop her from helping others.

Pre-pandemic, Mrs. Starling could be found organizing baby showers for foster and adoptive parents, driving miles at a time to collect Christmas gifts and finding various educational speakers for PCFAPA’s meetings. Mrs. Starling’s community endeavors have also impacted her adoptive children.

“A special award was created for two of Dora’s sons,” continued Chevrot. “It’s called the ‘Smile Makers Award’, the award earned it’s name out of the smile I get whenever young people just insist on helping on any task they can get their hands on. It is heartwarming to see two young boys so willing and happy to help others.”

“I love helping others and I love children,” said Dora Starling. “To me helping a foster child to become part of a family and be loved is priceless and worth all of the time I put in of my personal time.”

For more information about the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association please visit www. pcfapa.org/about-pcfapa.com

To learn more about the Charity Coalition, please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org or visit the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Facebook page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition

