Accounting Software Market – Recent Developments & Emerging Trends

Emerging Trends in Accounting Software Market:

Developments such as SaaS have seen the industry introduce on-premise options to cloud-based services. Today, there are more technical challenges to the accounting process. The accounting trends are:

Bots and AI – Although artificial accounting technology is in its initial stages, growing numbers of companies are starting to use it as part of their services. Most of the suppliers released smart assistants using machine learning and AI to support financial advisers in their everyday tasks. All types of businesses, including entrepreneurs and small firms, may benefit from knowledgeable aides in accounting.

Two-tier design – Businesses often prefer to follow two different approaches to handle their budgets, leading to the drawbacks of some accounting strategies and ERP schemes. For example, a manufacturer may choose an ERP that delivers reliable manufacturing but weak accounting interface, as well as a different accounting system that will better support their requirements.

Remote Work Environment – Accounting leaders are therefore responding to the pattern by encouraging workers to work remotely which in the past wouldn’t have been feasible. Nevertheless, with technological advancements and the advent of accounting information systems, accounting professionals working from home will deliver outstanding results in their jobs as those in office environments.

Consulting Services – Researchers expect a blended strategy that will soon merge accounting technologies with feedback from financial advisors. This stems from the discovery of new analytics solutions that allow accountants to concentrate more on decoding data for deeper insights. In comparison to other accounts management activities, decision-making will still fall into the hands of individual beings and experts.

Global Market Overview:

In 2019, the Accounting Software Market reached USD 12.03 Bn and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Bn by 2025, at a CAGR of 8 percent over the 2020-2025 estimate period. The accounting software and financial management system industry has undergone many shifts in the last twenty years. One of the main shifts is to deliver accounting software applications focused on the cloud.

Accounting software is an application that manages and documents the company’s financial transactions in different modules such as payroll, receivable reports, payable accounts, general ledger, and balance sheets. These applications can either be created by the companies who choose to use them in-house, or they can be bought from service providers. The app can be web-based, available anywhere on any internet-connected computer, at any time, or it may be installed on a laptop. In terms of expense and complexity, it ranges significantly.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

# In March 2020, Freshbooks started its service in the United Kingdom. The firm has also rolled out a new set of functions geared toward British business needs.

# In November 2018, Xero a suite of online best accounting software for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers acquired Instafile which is a cloud accounting firm.

# In September 2018, Sage Intacct a financial management software acquired Budgeta Inc. a modern budgeting and forecasting solution empowering businesses to plan faster, smarter, and more collaboratively.

# In October 2016, Quickbooks acquired Bankstream which provides a daily, secure, reliable, and accurate feed of client transaction data.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

