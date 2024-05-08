Maximizing Growth: The Power of Strategic Alliances in the Movies and Video Industry

Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Movies and Video Industry was estimated at USD 159.43 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 28.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s Movies and Video sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Video Production Market Insights

The global video production market size was estimated at USD 70.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030. The video production industry has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by various technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and evolving business needs. Online video streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and YouTube have grown tremendously. This trend is fueled by increased consumer need for on-demand video content. For instance, Netflix expanded its original content production, investing heavily in creating unique shows and movies to attract subscribers worldwide.

With the proliferation of smartphones, video production has shifted toward formats optimized for mobile viewing. Short-form videos, vertical videos, and live streaming were gaining prominence. Short-form video platforms like TikTok and Instagram reels have gained popularity among users, driving the need for shorter and more engaging video content. For example, TikTok’s algorithm-driven content discovery and the success of viral short videos have made it a dominant player in the social media landscape.

Live streaming has become a popular method for content creators, businesses, and influencers to engage with their audience in real time. Platforms like Twitch, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live have grown. For instance, Twitch, a platform primarily focused on live streaming, has grown exponentially, particularly in the gaming and Esports sectors. Brands also use live streaming for product launches and other promotional events.VR and AR are being used for immersive storytelling and marketing campaigns. This trend is especially prominent in the gaming, real estate, and tourism industries.

Video Streaming Market Insights

The global video streaming market size was estimated at USD 89.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030. Innovations such as blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are used to improve video quality. AI is playing an essential role in editing, cinematography, voice-overs, scriptwriting, and several other aspects of video production and upload. These innovations are anticipated to positively influence the market growth.

A rise in technological advancements and service providers poses a threat to the standalone streaming giants in the video streaming market. The streaming television space seems to be the fastest-growing sector for TV service providers to grab revenue share from existing key players such as Netflix. For instance, in July 2019, AT&T Intellectual Property launched a new streaming service called AT&T TV to facilitate people watching television online. In April 2018, Amazon.com, Inc. partnered with Google to bring official YouTube applications to Amazon’s Fire TV. These complementary services for television and other entertainment content are anticipated to threaten the existing key players.

In the education and academic sector, videos can be effectively used in webinars and courses to enhance teaching and learning processes. Visual recordings have a powerful impact on students’ ability to retain information. Therefore, schools, universities, and colleges are now creating multimedia content and delivering it in the form of video presentations. Factors such as easy access to educational video content, growing demand for mobile devices, and increasing availability of the internet are positively influencing the adoption of live video streaming services for educational purposes.

Movies and Video Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market players employ several organic and inorganic development tactics, including introducing new products, updating existing products, partnerships, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers.

Key players operating in the Movies and Video Industry are:

The Walt Disney Company

Vivendi SA

Comcast Corporation

Sony Corporation

Viacom Inc.

