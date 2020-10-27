Circuit Breaker, Fuse and Relay Market Trends, Top Manufacturers & Competitive Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 27, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Circuit Breaker, Fuse and Relay Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global market for circuit breakers, fuse, and relays is expected to witness a steady growth owing to their increasing utilization in the power sector. They have several applications pertaining to generation, distribution and transmission of power. Significant growth in the global market for circuit breakers, fuse and relays is projected owing to increase in demand for energy in the forecast period. This significant rise in the demand for electricity has led to increasing need for T&D networks which will in turn have a positive impact on the circuit breakers, protective fuse and relay market. The recent increase in the demand for electricity can be attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing population, and urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

Key vendors in the market include GE, ABB, Siemens, Schneider. Other vendors in this market are Camsco Electric, Honeywell International, Cooper Industries, Itron, Kirloskar Electric, Littelfuse, L&T, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, NR Electric, S&C Electric, Sensata Technologies and Schurter Holding.

Growth Drivers:

Key factors such as adoption of automotive electronics are expected to fuel prospects of market growth in the foreseeable future. Increase in the demand for automotive electronics is a significant trend that is expected to drive the demand for circuit breakers, fuses, and relays from the automotive industry.

The implementation of electronic components in vehicles facilitates the use of circuit breakers, fuses, and relays for the safety of the electronic components. Due to the popularity of augmented demand for advanced in-car systems such as advanced driver assistance systems, premium audio systems infotainment systems, on-board diagnostic systems, and electronic transmission the global circuit breakers, fuse and relay industry is projected to witness a positive market growth.

With the adoption of circuit breakers, fuse and relay systems spread across various consumer segments with capabilities pertaining to electronic and electric sector, this market is expected to witness an extremely competitive environment. Global circuit breaker, fuse and relay industry is highly fragmented with the presence of large number of small and regional vendors.

Regional Insight:

Dominant players in this market include Americas, APAC and EMEA. Asia pacific was the largest market for circuit breakers, fuses, and relays, and is estimated to retain its market position attributing to investments in the power infrastructure. Growth in construction and automotive market is a key factor that is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific in the forecast period Owing to these factors the growth rate in APAC is expected to reach a rate of over 7%.

In the mechanical relays market, APAC was the market leader in 2015, and is expected to contribute to the market with the same trend over the next seven years attributed to favorable developments in distribution and transmission network in countries such as India, China, and the Philippines. Growing market for power generation from renewable sources of energy offer huge opportunities to differentiate their products from other major players in this market and play a key role in the growth of demand of relay market

The market for circuit breakers, fuse and relay market in North America is expected to grow significantly in the future on account of rising demand for electricity. Significant investment in Substantial investments in transmission grid resulted in suppressed need of replacing worn out energy infrastructure. Further, power generation sources such as wind and solar energy would require greater distribution and transmission and investment. This would provide greater avenues for growth opportunities in circuit breakers fuse and relay market in North America.

