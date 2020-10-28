Future Electronics Provides Access to Top Engineering Minds

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is providing access to top engineering minds across the globe.

Future Electronics employs over 350 factory-certified Engineers divided by technology to find specific and customized solutions for design projects of all shapes and sizes. The main goal of these specialists is to have their customers penetrate the market early with a sustainable, cost-effective solution.

Future Electronics Engineers are divided into three main roles:

– Application Engineers: These specialists can be an extension and partner to your existing engineering team, or help you complete your design from start to finish.

– Product Specialist Engineers: The expertise of these engineers lies in being physically involved with you at the design level, ranging from Analog & Power and Connectivity to Lighting, Display, Sensing and more.

– System Design Engineers: These Advanced Engineers work out of our System Design Centers, provide complete turnkey solutions, evaluation kits, development boards, reference designs, proof of concepts and more.

For more information, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/About-Future/Advanced-Engineering.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

