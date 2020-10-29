Cowboy Dips & Chips expands to Airport Lanes in Sanford

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cowboy Dips & Chips, a quick-service dip sandwich concept that recently arrived in Central Florida, has expanded to its third Aloma Bowling Centers location at Airport Lanes in Sanford.

Originally launched in Central Florida at Boardwalk Bowl and Aloma Bowl, Cowboy Dips & Chips was so well received it was an easy choice to expand to Seminole County.

Cowboy Dips & Chips offers guests large, juicy dip sandwiches and fresh, crunchy potato chips. To make the deal even sweeter, or should we say more savory, a portion of all sales will be donated to non-profit organizations across Central Florida.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled Cowboy Dips & Chips has been able to expand to its third Aloma Bowling Centers location,” said Matt Lienhard, regional manager of the Aloma Bowling Centers. “The Dips & Chips have received phenomenal feedback so far, especially the incredible Pastrami dip. We’re excited for our fans in Seminole county to get a taste.”

Cowboy Dips & Chips offers up two best-selling dips: a flavorful Pastrami dip and a good, old-fashioned Roast Beef dip. The sandwiches come with a decadent au jus that compliments them perfectly. Come hungry, because the size of these juicy, meat-stuffed sandwiches won’t disappoint. The concept’s homemade chips are the perfect accompaniment and come in three delicious flavors: Salted, BBQ and Salt & Vinegar.

To introduce the new concept, Airport Lanes is rolling out a special deal called Cowboy Dips & Chips Plus Sips, which will include two dip sandwiches, two side of chips and two domestic beers or non-alcoholic beverages for $24.

In addition to Orlando, Cowboy Dips & Chips is currently available in the Cleveland area and in Oakland, California. The concept is expected to roll out more than half a dozen locations by early 2022.

To learn more about Cowboy Dips & Chips, click here.

About Cowboy Dips & Chips

Cowboy Dips & Chips is a national quick-service concept made up of hearty, juicy dip sandwiches and homemade chips. The brand features five types of uniquely-crafted dips (Prime Rib, Pastrami, Pork Belly, Roast Beef and Chicken) and three flavors of crispy chips (Salted, BBQ and Salt & Vinegar). The concept was inspired by Cowboy Food & Drink restaurant and was first launched at its Cleveland area location. A portion of all sales from Cowboy Dips & Chips is donated to local non-profit organizations. To learn more about Cowboy Dips & Chips, visit CowboyDips.com.

