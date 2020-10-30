Automotive Plastics Market Growth Factors, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2025. To make cars safer and fuel efficient, plastics are being used extensively. It renders vehicles lightweight and increases their fuel efficacy by reducing carbon emissions. The Automotive industry is a major market for plastic processors.

The factors that propel the growth of the automotive plastics industry include strict government regulations regarding fuel consumption along with rising sales of automobiles, and growing use of plastics for the production of lightweight vehicles. In addition, decrease in vehicular emission, increasing prices of steel and iron, sturdiness, recyclability, and strength of modern plastics are expected to drive the market.

Access Automotive Plastics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-plastics-market-size

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rising demand for biodegradable plastics, high process engineering cost, volatile cost of raw material, and high investment required in material research. Automotive Plastics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.8% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by product type, application, and geography.

Automotive Plastics industry by product type could span Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polypropylene (PP), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), and others. The “Polypropylene” segment accounted for the largest market share of the market and led the overall market in 2016; the reason being, at high temperature it has excellent chemical and electrical resistance; it is lightweight material, and is inclusively used as a noise & vibration dampener and thermal insulator in vehicular components. In addition, it is translucent, semi-rigid; and offers fundamental hinge property.

The key applications that could be explored in the Automotive Plastics Market include Chassis, Powertrain, Under the Hood Components, Electrical Components, Exterior Furnishings, and Interior Furnishings. The “Interior furnishings” segment accounted for the largest market share of the market in terms of volume had developed as the dominant application in 2016;the reason being use of plastics in automobile furnishings like fascia systems, light display & panels, steering wheels and seat covers; followed by Exterior furnishings.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Automotive Plastics industry comprise BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Covestro, Johnson Controls, Evonik Industries AG, Magna International, SABIC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Borealis AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Hanwha Azdel Inc., Teijin Ltd, Lear Corp., Owens Corning, Royal DSM N.V, Quadrant AG, and Grupo Antolin, among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Request a Sample Copy of Automotive Plastics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-plastics-market-size/request-sample

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Automotive Plastics Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include growing manufacturing base and rising investments in advanced technologies of vehicular production and increasing production in developing regions like Thailand, China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam; followed by Europe.

On the other hand, European market accounts for the significant share of Automotive Plastics industry in terms of revenue owing to use of advanced technology and high-quality plastics as they are energy effective and help in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. In addition, automakers from European countries have to shift from diesel engines to electrified motors to meet higher emission standards.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com