Proteomics Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2024

The global Proteomics Market was valued at over USD 11.8 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. Proteomics is the study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions. Proteins are considered to be a major part of living organisms that play significant functions including catalyzing different biochemical reactions, transporting oxygen with help of hemoglobin which act as a messenger, and defending against infections with help of antibodies in the human body.

The global market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to high demand in protein engineering particularly in biopharma, diagnostics and drug discovery industry over the forecast period. Improved relation between cellular behavioral and genome sequence, is anticipated to be a key driving factor for market growth.

High investment in research & development along with funds from government systems is estimated to surge the market growth. The improvements in mass spectrometry and expression technology in protein helps to obtain more data from nominal sample that behave as catalysts in proteomics segment. Increasing corporate and institutional investment in proteomic R&D for further studies is also anticipated to promote the market growth.

Increasing birth disorders, genetic disorders and healthcare expenditure, are estimated to be the major driving factors for the market growth. Swift Growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market on owing to increasing prevalence of protein deficiency diseases such as marasmus is attributed is the demand for proteomics market has increased.

Protein deficiency is widely spread among people who live in impoverished regions and in elderly people who lack access to proper nutritious food. Protein deficiency is also expected to affect people born with genetic disorder to produce certain nutritional proteins, and also people with these diseases cause them to lose appetite and experience muscle breakdown. Developing countries are expected to witness large number of cases owing to poverty and economic situation.

Increased understanding of human genome and its applications in proteomics is expected to be an opportunity to the global market. Human Genomics focuses on the application of genomic approaches to improve understanding of human disease, drug discovery and variable drug reaction including proteomics and other significant diseases. Problems encountered by proteomics key players to obtain regulatory agreements for biomarkers, increasing costs of proteomic tools, coupled with lack of skilled research expertise are expected to restrain the market growth globally over the forecast period.

Based on the instrument type the global market has been segmented into crystallography, SPR system, Protein microarray, spectroscopy, electrophoresis and chromatography. Protein microarray is expected to be the largest market. This technology is a high-throughput method which can be used to track the activities and interactions of proteins, and also to determine their function on a large scale. Its major advantage is that huge numbers of proteins can be easily tracked in parallel. The ability of mass spectrometry is to identify and to precisely compute large number of proteins from highly complex samples is expected to broadly impact on medicine and biology.

Various reagents required for the expression and analysis of proteins are immunoassay, protein fractionation reagents and microarray reagents. Services that are provided in proteomics market are maintenance services, data analysis, and analytical laboratory services, Analytical laboratory services include protein separation, sequencing services, and identification, whereas maintenance & data analysis include bioinformatics databases and tools.

The key participants in the proteomics market include Danaher Corporation, ActiveX Biosciences Agilent Technologies., Life Technologies Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Other industry participants include Qiagen, Hybrigenics SA Ltd, Merck Millipore, Luminex Corporation, Promega Corporation, Tyrian Diagnostics.

