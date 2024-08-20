Dental Tourism Market Set for Exceptional Growth, Projected to Reach USD 31,540.90 Million by 2034 at a 10.70% of CAGR

The intersection of dental care and tourism is creating a powerful trend in the healthcare sector, as the dental tourism industry experiences a surge in popularity. With the combined appeal of specialized dental services and attractive travel amenities, the market is forecast to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70% from 2024 to 2034.

According to Future Market Insights, the dental tourism market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 8,812.30 million by 2024. Driven by demographic trends and the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, the market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching an impressive USD 31,540.90 million by 2034.

In addition, treatment costs in countries such as India, Thailand and China are relatively lower than in the countries of North America and Europe. This reflects an increase in dental tourism from Europe and North America to emerging economies. Obtaining a medical visa for such procedures is comparatively faster and easier, thereby facilitating the flow of patients abroad for treatment.

Promotional strategies such as the launch of online campaigns showcasing cost-effective services from healthcare facilities are contributing to the growth of the market. Providing undivided attention to healthcare and providing affordable accommodation sparks consumer interest in adopting attractive medical-tourism packages, identifying both treatment and recreational choices.

With increasing lifestyle-related diseases and unhealthy dietary intake, the incidence of dental disease is increasing. High prevalence of diseases such as dental caries has led to a spike in dental restoration procedures. Thus, the increasing burden of dental abnormalities is propelling the interest in cosmetic dentistry, creating growth opportunities in the market.

“Increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical devices in emerging economies, along with increasing government-backed investment in the The development of healthcare infrastructure in these countries is expected to drive the market in the coming years,” said an FMI analyst.

Key learning points:

On a services basis, revenue in the dental cosmetics segment will grow at a robust CAGR of 18.1% through 2032.

In terms of providers, the hospital chain segment is expected to account for 47.2% of the total market share by 2022.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, accounting for 53.9% of the dental tourism market share in South Asia by 2022.

What are some of the core competencies and differentiating competencies of new entrants and established players in the industry that we analyze?

What are some of the brand opportunities that are developing at a rapid pace?

What are the key competitive forces and elements of the external environment that determine the industry lifecycle stages of most organizations?

Why are some competitive strategies more popular than others among leaders in a particular market?

What customer-based brand value strategies have companies used in a particular industry or set of related industries in an industry?

Competition landscape

With the advancement in cosmetic dentistry, market players are striving to offer these services at affordable prices to gain a competitive advantage. They also invest in mergers, acquisitions and collaborations to expand their global presence. Other strategies include product and service promotions on social media and online channels, as well as partnerships with hospital chains.

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Tourism Industry Research

By services:

Dental implants

Periodontology

endodontics

Dental prostheses

Orthodontics

pedodontics

Oral surgery

Dental Cosmetics

Dental Consultation

By travelers:

Occasional travelers

Business travelers

By providers:

Hospital chains

Multi-Specialty Clinics

Independent clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube