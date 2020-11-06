Animal Genetics Market Worth $5.8 billion – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for animal genetics products and services. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Increasing Consumption of Animal-Derived Protein

Growing Global Population and Rapid Urbanization

Growing Focus on Identifying Superior Breeds

Increased Adoption of Genetic Services to Prevent Genetic Diseases and Business Loss

Increased Adoption of Advanced Genetic Technologies

Recent Developments in Animal Genetics Market:

In 2018, NOVOGEN, a subsidiary of the Grimaud Groupe, and Mahathath Almarae launched NOVOgen White commercial layers in Libya.

In 2018, Hy-Line International inaugurated one of the world’s largest layer hatchery opened by its distributor, Huayu Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

In 2018, Neogen acquired Livestock Genetic Services, an animal genetic firm that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle-breeding organizations. The acquisition enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities and expands the company’s global network of animal genomics laboratories.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12462093

Animal Genetics Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on live animal type, the porcine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large consumer base of pork and pork products, and the increasing penetration of advanced veterinary genetic research into this segment.

Based on animal genetic services, the genetic disease test segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of genomic disease tests to prevent economic losses and loss of productivity of farm owners.

Based on genetic material type, the semen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of artificial insemination (AI) and semen sexing in the breeding of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12462093

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US), Hendrix Genetics (Netherlands), Animal Genetics (US), and vetGen (US).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

The animal genetics market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries, particularly China, India, Japan, and Australia, offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market due to the growing population and increasing urbanization in these regions, growth in the animal health industry, and increasing per capita spending on animal care.