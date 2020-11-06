Petroleum Resins Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 06, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Petroleum Resins Market is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.9% for the duration of the prediction. Growing ingestion of petroleum resins in tapes, labels, paints and coatings and synthetic rubber is likely to boost the progress of the market above the period of prediction. An extensive usage of these products, due to numerous benefits comprising great softening point, nail capability, temperature confrontation, outstanding thermal constancy and strong point for cracking, is likely to boost the development of business above the period of prediction. Increasing demand for petroleum resins in numerous uses together with wax modification, hot melt adhesives, contact adhesives, rubber and plastic modification and footwear and leather is estimated to motivate the progress of the business.

The Petroleum Resins market on the source of Type of End Use could span Personal Cleanliness, Packing, Automobile, End user Merchandises, Construction, and Others. The subdivision of construction was the leading section and was responsible for 30.9% stake of the general capacity in the year 2016. Hydrocarbon resins are utilized in the in the building and construction business in the arrangement of coverings in the cement adjusted flexible waterproofing films, waterproofing films on swimming pool floors, horizontal building materials, and topmost covering for commercial rooftop use.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

C5 resins

C9 resins

C5/C9 resins

Hydrogenated resins

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Paints

Adhesives

Printing inks

Rubber & tires

Tapes & labels

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Consumer goods

Personal hygiene

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the Petroleum Resins are Total Cray Valley, ExxonMobil, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Kolon Industries, Eastman Chemical. Additional noticeable companies operating in the field are Neville Chemical, Puyang Tiancheng Chemical, Anglxxon Chemical Products, Puyang Shenghong Chemical, Lesco Chemicals, Shandong Landun Petroleum Resins, In nova Chemical, and ZEON CHEMICALS.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

