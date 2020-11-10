Some of the best Product Managers are sharing Product Management skills : On “Xpert”

Chennai, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — Product Manager is the person who understands the organization, does research, balances business and technical issues, understands customer needs and builds a product which is user friendly and makes it a success. To become PM (Product Manager) you must have knowledge about Product Management Strategy, Product Management Lifecycle, along with Better understanding of framework for Product Management and challenges one can face in Product Management. To be successful PM one must know all these skills. And now you all can learn these things and can also get your queries answered on “Xpert” platform. Many of the best Product Managers are on “Xpert” platform to share their years of experience on Project Management, some of them are Hunter Walk(Youtube), Dan Olsen(YourVision),Julie Zhuo (facebook),Ken Norton(Google), Lulu Cheng(Pinterest), Amit Somani(MakeMyTrip),Punit Soni(Flipkart),Manik Gupta (Uber), Anuj Rathi (Swiggy). Now, you can learn directly from the people who are expert in their field, and become one.

Today, we all are able to find any kind of learning content whether it be videos, interviews or be podcasts, all of this content is spread across a wide platform and hence many times it is not possible to keep up with our ideals and learn from them. But, “Xpert”is the First Social Learning Platform that enables everyone to learn from geniuses of every profession across the globe. It provides learning experience beyond regular online classes, an experience that is beyond regular classes, lectures & assignments and they have India’s top experts across each profession onboard, who share their experiences, opinions, techniques & advice accumulated over the lifetime of their careers.

Sharad Lunia and his team founded “Xpert” with the motto of “ Learn form best”, in 2018 and today it have 899 + Experts from around 105 + Professions on its platform. On “Xpert” one can Transform idols into teachers, can connect with the different professionals of your dream company and get their insights. It also enables us to ask questions to any expert and get answers, it also gives instant alerts on the news and interviews published across the web, about your idols.

Follow Some of the best Product managers on “Xpert” Platform and learn from their experience, get their opinions, and your queries answered.

https://www.xpert.chat/profession1/product-managers?ref=ad8gg .