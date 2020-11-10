Medical Device Reprocessing Stringent Regulations for Medical Device Reprocessing Practices

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The medical device reprocessing includes cleaning, disinfection, inspection, sterilization, and repackaging of used medical devices for its reuse to diagnose and treat multiple patients.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increased utilization of the low priced reprocessed medical devices as compared to new devices, increased efforts towards reducing regulated medical waste (RMW), and rising number of surgical procedures associated with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the risk of transmission of surgical site infections associated with the use of reprocessed devices may hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global medical device reprocessing market is projected to reach USD 1,754.0 Million by 2022 from USD 823.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The report analyzes the market by product & service, type of medical device, application, and region. On the basis of product & service, the reprocessing support and services segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, owing to the increased adoption of third-party reprocessing services over in-house reprocessing services by hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, clinical pathologies, and other healthcare organizations.

Based on type of medical device, the catheters segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased utilization of reprocessed cardiac catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and diagnostic catheters in recent years.

Based on application, the market is further categorized into cardiology; gastroenterology, urology, and gynecology; arthroscopy and orthopedic surgery; and general surgery and anesthesia.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Medical Device Reprocessing Market

Geographically, the global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America dominated the market, and this is primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures. The European region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing awareness about the usage of reprocessed medical devices.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

In 2016, Stryker Corporation (U.S.) and Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) dominated the global medical device reprocessing market. Some of the other players competing in this market are Vanguard AG (Germany), Medline ReNewal (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), SteriPro Canada, Inc. (Canada), Pioneer Medical Devices AG (Germany), Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), HYGIA Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), ReNu Medical, Inc. (U.S.), SureTek Medical (U.S.), and Centurion Medical Products Corporation (U.S.).