Global Biologics Safety Testing Market : Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2022

Biologics are pharmaceutical products that are extracted from biological sources. Biologics safety testing is carried out by manufacturers to detect contaminants like bacterial toxins, mycoplasma, and viruses. It is a mandatory process in these companies for the quality control of raw materials as well as for process control and validation of end products.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry driven by government support, the positive trend of R&D investment in the life science sector, increasing number of drug launches, and high incidence & large economic burden of chronic diseases.

The global biologics safety testing market is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.75 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% during forecast period. Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits & Reagents), Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Cell Line Authentication, Bioburden), Application (Vaccine Development, Blood Products, Stem Cell Research) – Global Forecast to 2022.

The kits & reagents segment is projected to register the highest during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is driven by repeat purchase of kits and reagents as compared to instruments and increasing adoption of kit-based testing.

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing initiatives for immunization, and increasing company investments in vaccine development are expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

Endotoxin test segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the increase in disease prevalence and growth in the number of drug launches. Moreover, Endotoxin testing is used in cell therapy, monoclonal antibody testing, vaccine testing, gene therapy, and drug development.

Region Covered in Biologics Safety Testing Market :

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The strong R&D trend in life sciences and growth in pharmaceutical industries will drive the biologics safety testing market in the North American region.

Key Players in Biologics Safety Testing Market :

Lonza Group LTD, Charles River Laboratories, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, WuXi Apptec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc, Pace Analytical Services Inc, and Toxikon Corporation.