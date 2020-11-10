Medical Gas and Equipment Market Worth $20.04 billion – Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-10 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Medical Gas and Equipment Market to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2018 to USD 20.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Medical Gases Market Growth?

– Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

– Increasing Incidence of Respiratory Diseases as A Result of the High Prevalence of Tobacco Use and Rising Pollution Levels

– Growing Demand for Home Healthcare

– Rising Incidence of Preterm Births

Recent Developments in Medical Gases Market:

– In 2018, Air Liquide acquired EOVE (France) to increase its presence in the home healthcare market. EOVE is a startup company specialized in the manufacturing of ventilators for home-based patients suffering from chronic respiratory failure.

– In 2018, GCE introduced MediVitop, a new One-Knob Cylinder Valve with Integrated Pressure Regulator.

– In 2018, Ceodeux Meditec launched ALPIFLOW, a next-generation flow meter with over ten years lifetime without additional maintenance. The product is attached directly to the Ceodeux Meditec ALPICONNECT or ALPINOX and MINIOX to regulate oxygen-flow from the hospital pipeline system and from portable oxygen cylinders.

– In 2018, Atlas Copco opened an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany to meet growing customer demand for testing and developing innovative joining technologies.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the Medical Equipment Market is broadly divided into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Increasing use of medical gases for the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases are further expected to drive the demand of medical gases during the forecast period.

Based on application, the medical gas market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, and others. The therapeutic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical gases and equipment market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising pollution levels, and growing smoking prevalance.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

The prominent players in the medical gas market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing ageing population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, are responsible for the large share of the North American medical equipment market.