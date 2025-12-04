JobVumi Drives Employment Growth With Targeted Hiring Solutions in Bangalore

Innovative platform enhances recruitment efficiency, connecting skilled talent with employers across sectors

2025-12-04

Bangalore, India, 2025-12-04 — /EPR Network/ — JobVumi, a leading digital recruitment platform, today announced the launch of targeted hiring solutions in Bangalore to accelerate employment opportunities and support businesses in identifying qualified candidates quickly. The initiative underscores JobVumi’s commitment to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers in India’s dynamic workforce landscape.

The platform addresses critical recruitment challenges by providing a user-friendly interface for both employers and candidates. Bangalore, a hub of technology, startups, and corporate operations, benefits from JobVumi’s efficient job-matching algorithms, verified employer listings, and streamlined application processes.

Founded by Janmejaya Nanda, JobVumi integrates intelligent technology with intuitive design, offering features such as advanced job search filters, resume management, AI-driven job matching, and comprehensive career development resources. These tools empower candidates to find roles aligned with their skills while enabling employers to identify the best talent quickly and accurately.

“JobVumi was created to simplify recruitment and empower both job seekers and employers,” said Janmejaya Nanda, Founder & CEO of JobVumi. By launching targeted hiring solutions in Bangalore, the platform is helping industries access skilled talent while providing individuals with meaningful opportunities to advance their careers.

The initiative includes optimized employer dashboards, faster candidate discovery, and verified job listings to ensure transparency and efficiency. JobVumi also offers training and career guidance to help professionals enhance their employability in today’s competitive market.

As Bangalore continues to attract multinational corporations and startups, JobVumi’s presence strengthens the local employment ecosystem, providing faster, reliable connections between businesses and qualified talent. The platform’s growth reflects its broader vision of becoming India’s trusted recruitment partner.

Employers and job seekers in Bangalore can explore opportunities, post jobs, and register on https://jobvumi.com/

Contact US:
Janmejaya Nanda
Founder & CEO, JobVumi
Email: info@jobvumi.com | support@jobvumi.com
Phone: +91 9777159937
www.jobvumi.com

