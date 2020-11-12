Fertility Test Market – Emerging Trends to Boost the Global Revenue

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Dynamics:

Growth in the fertility test market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing first-time pregnancy age in women, declining fertility rate among men and women, growing number of women suffering from disorders such as PCOS, emergence of advanced ovulation monitors, and increased awareness of fertility testing in both developed as well as developing countries. On the other hand, the unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in women suffering from PCOS and the lesser precision to confirm ovulation using ovulation predictions kits are the factors that are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Expected Revenue Growth in Near Future:

The global fertility test market is expected to reach 583.1 million by 2023 from USD 411.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

North America is expected to dominate the fertility test market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global fertility test market during the forecast period (2018-2023). The large share can be attributed to the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception and rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites. In addition, the emergence of advanced easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the fertility test market in North America.

The ovulation predictor kits segment accounted for the largest share of the market by product in 2018

The fertility test market is segmented on the basis of product into ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further categorized into urine-based, saliva-based and other fertility monitors. The ovulation predictor kits segment commanded the largest share of the global fertility test market in 2018. This is primarily due to their high efficacy and low cost, high preference for these products, ease of use, low cost as compared to fertility monitors, and easy OTC availability.

Non-Prescription/OTC –based is expected to account for a larger share of the market by mode of purchase in 2018

Based on the mode of purchase, the global fertility test market is classified into segments—prescription-based and non-prescription/OTC-based. The non-prescription/OTC-based segment is expected to account for a larger share of the fertility test market in 2018 due to its inclination of patients towards self-monitoring of healthcare conditions, increasing initiatives by market players to spread awareness on fertility, easy availability, and use of fertility and ovulation monitors on e-commerce websites.

Global Leaders:

Analysis of the market developments between 2015 and 2018 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, and strategic acquisitions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the fertility test market. Among these business strategies, product launches was the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the fertility test market.

The major players operating in the fertility test market include SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), and Prestige Brands Holdings (US), among others.

