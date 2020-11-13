Ecosmob Launch Asterisk Call Center Solution Developed for Healthcare Sector

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, acclaimed Asterisk based VoIP solution provider, announced launch of Asterisk call center solution specifically tailored to suit the diverse and more demanding needs of healthcare industry.

Call center solutions, stated the VP, embody all features that fit in with the way of working in healthcare. For instance, from the patient side, it permits patients to fix appoints, find out schedules, receive SMS or voice message and even use WebRTC for video consultation with doctors.

From the healthcare operator side the asterisk based call center software is just perfect in that it automatically can be configured to route calls based on intent to the right person. A routine inquiry may go to a service representative whereas a patient needing to consult a doctor may have their calls routed to the right person. Likewise, doctors, nurses and administrative staff may use the solution for collaboration and communications. Doctors may make use of the WebRTC audio-video chat not only for patient consultation but also for interaction with specialists, exchange of patient reports and to share any other documents in an extremely secure way, fully conforming to HIPAA norms.

Ecosmob excels in Asterisk based call center solution development. Till date it has delivered custom solutions for banking, finance, insurance, travel and hotel sectors. Its latest iteration incorporates features specifically for healthcare sector. The customization of call center software for healthcare covers specific areas. One is access to specific areas and features only to authorized personnel. The second is integration of CRM database but bifurcated into parts such as general customer data and health records that, again, can be accessed only after authentication by authorized personnel. Then there is mobility. Given that doctors and nurses in hospitals may be on the move most of the time, mobile usage will be higher. Therefore, Ecosmob has given emphasis to mobile usage and, along the way, incorporated useful feature like voice commands and voice assisted dialing for hands-free operation. There are optional features such as doctors being able to switch on mobile access only if they wish to be accessible.

Tracking and reporting efficiency receives enhancement with inbuilt call recording and transaction recordings which are categorized the way hospitals want: by patients, by doctors, by ailments and type of care and so on. Likewise, doctors may categorize patients under their care and send out reminders or notes to select patients quickly. The solution may be tailored to suit just one location or for multiple branches in different locations in the same country or across borders.

A spin-off benefit of call center solution use in healthcare is that, apart from routine use for patient-doctor-back office personnel interaction, it can also be used for campaigns such as marketing campaigns, to send our bulk announcements through SMS/voicemail or use the IVR to conduct surveys.

Ecosmob possesses expertise in Asterisk platform and can customize call center solution development to suit small private hospitals, individual doctors and medical practitioners and an extended solution for large multi-discipline multi-branch hospitals or even pharma industry. It promises total support, ongoing upgrades and the best prices. Since it already has developed and delivered similar solutions all that is left to be done is to repurpose and reuse existing code modules which translates to faster and accurate execution at a much lower cost.

If you wish to know more about how call center software will help you in your healthcare segment you are welcome to phone them on phone 1-303-997-3139, o1 7778842856 or chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com/contact-center-solution/#Contact-us.

