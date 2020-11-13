IAMNOEL releases new single ‘Keep. Fighting. On’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-13 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of faith-based electronic music known as IAMNOEL has released his latest official single, “Keep. Fighting. On.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Rezident Music Group record label. Upbeat, revitalizing, and even inspirational, “Keep. Fighting. On” introduces IAMNOEL as one of the most intriguing artists of Q3 2020 so far.

“Keep. Fighting. On” has been released with a corresponding official music video.

San Diego, Calif.’s IAMNOEL cites as main artistic influences Jay Z, Nas, Tiesto, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. With an emphasis on genre bending, beat dropping, and plenty of electric groove, “Keep. Fighting. On” by IAMNOEL has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Keep. Fighting. On,” IAMNOEL writes, “This video is meant to inspire all people to continue to do what they were born to do. To keep fighting the good fight. To never quit. To push through and inspire others around you to do the same. If you are a producer, keep fighting by continuing to follow your passion. If you are a nurse or even a respiratory therapist, keep fighting by doing what you do. If you are a songwriter, you fight by writing songs. If you love to work out, keep fighting. If you are a DJ, don’t quit. If you are lover, keep loving. If you are a prayer warrior …. keep praying!”

Rezident Music Group describes IAMNOEL as: “a progressive electronic/house music, future house, deep house, future EDM, dance music, and trap music artist, as well as the founder of his own subcategory, faith-based electronic music. IAMNOEL often collaborates with live musicians, such as percussionists, violinist, saxophonists, drummers and trumpeters – always looking to push the boundaries of traditional deejaying.”

IAMNOEL has performed at a wide variety of luxury nightclubs, celebrity parties, Fortune 500 corporate events, and has had the honor of showcasing his skills for internationally recognized companies such as Google, GoDaddy, GoPro, Uber, TechnoGym, Heineken, WD40 and Tesla. He has captivated numerous nightclub audiences across the nation, from Miami to Las Vegas and from Los Angeles to Chicago, as well as all over his hometown San Diego area.

“Beginning in 2020,” writes Rezident Music Group, “NOEL’s focus will be growing his brand globally, producing, and creating a new sound & tone of positive, progressive electronic music.”

A performance DJ, public speaker and entrepreneur, NOEL founded Rezident Music Group out of a desire to provide opportunities for other aspiring musicians, leading a business dedicated to providing support and representation for those in the industry. NOEL also devotes time to non-profits such as No Kid Hungry, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the Junior League of San Diego, and A Bridge for Kids. He has also started his own non-profit to support his industry in the music field and to build houses in Africa. NOEL is also the founder of brand and music label #GLOR3LYF3 (GLORYLIFE) which creates and releases his faith-based electronic music and fashion apparel.

“Keep. Fighting. On” by IAMNOEL on the Rezident Music Group label is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, FBEM fans.

