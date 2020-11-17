Carpet Fitting: How To Measure For Your New Carpet

London, UK, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Carpets bring a lot of character to a room and are a go-to technique used by people who want their living and personal space to exude a vibe that matches their own personality. They have traditionally been used in homes and offices alike not only to give a personal touch but also to keep these spaces warm.

Carpeting is an effective way to help revamp the outlook of an area providing a classic and grand feeling to a room at a minimal cost as compared to other décor techniques. They come in a variety of colours, textures and designs. Some people prefer softer textures because they want to opt for carpets that make their feet feel cosy. In contrast, others opt for hard surfaces because they are more likely to withstand wear and tear.

However, after you are done selecting your new carpet a more difficult step awaits you: Carpet Fitting. Needless to say, carpets are an investment that not everybody can make. Therefore, it becomes essential for people to invest as much time (if not more) in carpet fitting as they invest in carpet selection.

To make sure that you do not waste your money and save you from embarrassment, we have prepared an extensive guide to help you measure for your new carpet. Following is a step-by-step guide for fitting your new carpet in the best possible manner:

Draw A Diagram Of Your Room

No, we are not asking you to become architects here. Neither do we expect you to become mechanical engineers and draw orthographic or three-dimensional views. However, we do want you to draw a layout of each room your new carpet will be going in, preferably from a bird’s eye view.

It would be best if you aimed to make a detailed diagram that clearly indicates the outlines of your rooms. Also, make sure to highlight secluded areas (i.e. bay windows) which are often overlooked while fitting carpets. It helps you to ensure that the room is uniformly carpeted without any rough edges.

Measure The Dimensions Of Your Room

How will you make your new carpet perfectly fit your room without knowing the room’s dimensions? Thus, the next step is to grab a measuring tape and start measuring the dimensions of your room. The measuring tape must be selected carefully so that it has a precise lowest count and its readings are clearly visible. It allows for a more accurate reading.

Start by measuring the length of the room first, then the width and round your measurements. Additionally, make sure to take all measures in the same unit to ensure uniformity. It is also vital to round off to the nearest whole number, so that you do not buy a carpet that falls short of your room’s dimensions, leaving you with empty spaces.

Note: During carpet fitting, leaving out the boundaries of a door frame is one of the most common mistakes made by people. So always make sure to measure to the back of a door frame to enhance the look of your fitted carpet.

Remeasure The Dimensions Of Your Room

Measurements form the most critical part of the carpet fitting process. Thus, it is always essential to re-check the dimensions to make sure that you did not make any silly mistakes while taking the measurements.

After taking all measurements, you must also align them with the part that they belong to on the diagram. It will help in cross-checking the dimensions against their parts.

Do The Maths

Once you have all the necessary measurements, multiply the length by the width of your carpet to get the total square measurement that you need. After having your total, make sure to add on between 5 to 10% on top of the measurement. It will make sure you have not left yourself too short on the carpet. Finally, divide the square footage by nine to get the total square yards needed.

Find The Cost

Finally, if you want to calculate the cost that you will have to bear for the new carpet fitting, simply multiply your total square yards figure by your carpet per square yard.

P.S: Carpet fitting can be tricky sometimes, especially if you have awkward shaped rooms. Also, it is a time-consuming task when it comes to taking all the measurements or if you want a whole storey of your house fit with carpet.

Professional carpet fitters can help make sure to do the job properly and at no extra cost to you. So we’ll always recommend you to opt for professionals if you’re not a DIY expert.

About 599 Full House

As UK’s leading carpet retailer, 599 Full House stocks a wide selection of carpets and rugs. Unlike some of our competitors, we don’t offer any old cheap carpets. We have spent time sourcing quality, affordable carpet and flooring from all over the UK and Europe.

Our carpet fitters and experts ensure our full house deal remains one of the best value for money offer around!Whether you’re looking to carpet your house or add a simple yet practical touch to your floor, why not visit http://599fullhouse.com/ today to find out how we can help transform your floor.