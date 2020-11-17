Dickey Broadcasting Company and Fairway Social sign 2021 Partnership Deal

ATLANTA, GA, 2020-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Dickey Broadcasting Company is proud to announce a partnership with Fairway Social, a golf and entertainment concept combining golf games and unprecedented experiences under one roof at 240 South Main Street in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Located in The Maxwell, a mixed-use development at the northeast corner of South Main Street and Devore Road in Alpharetta, Georgia, Fairway Social will feature Full Swing golf simulators (www.fullswinggolf.com), an outdoor upscale putting course, known as “The Back Nine,” elevated bar bites, drinks, and a rooftop patio bar named “Over Par Bar” featuring live music every weekend.

As part of the partnership, 680 The Fan’s premiere golf broadcast, The Golf Show with Brian Katrek, will broadcast live from Fairway Social nearly every Sunday morning from 9am-10am and multiple 680AM/93.7FM prime time shows will also broadcast live from the venue throughout the year.

“On behalf of Dickey Broadcasting Company, I’d like to share the excitement surrounding our new partnership with Fairway Social! What a fantastic opportunity for 680 The Fan listeners to enjoy watching their favorite sports talk show hosts broadcasting live on-location, in tandem with experiencing all the ridiculous fun inside and out at Alpharetta’s premier golf themed venue,” said Ed Kennedy, Sr. Director of Local and National Sales.

Neal Freeman, visionary of Fairway Social said, “We are thrilled to include 680 The Fan as an added attraction for Fairway Social. Live broadcasts will provide one more opportunity for sports enthusiasts to come and play, have a bite to eat and enjoy some friendly competition.” Neal is founder of Sports Community Consultants and LakePoint Sports in Emerson, Georgia.

The Maxwell, home to Fairway Social, is a joint development between Mayfair Street Partners, LLC and The Providence Group of Georgia, LLC. A total of 44,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office at The Maxwell will be complemented with 138 residential units.

“Opening in the first quarter of 2021, Fairway Social, will provide a lively destination for friendly competition for all ages,” said Neal Freeman. “Once inside, guests can travel through the world’s most famous golf courses to enjoy our golf simulators and play on California’s Pebble Beach or Georgia’s Sea Island.” The sports simulators will also offer virtual golfing on 100+ notable courses as well as provide simulated games for baseball, football, soccer, lacrosse, hockey, cricket and zombie dodgeball.”

About Dickey Broadcasting Company

Dickey Broadcasting is a sports marketing and content distribution company with offices and studios located at The Battery Atlanta and Truist Park. The company has created a robust portfolio of distribution channels, including three regional radio networks, three local Atlanta area sports talk radio stations, a podcasting platform and content library, audio streaming via web, smart phone apps & in-home digital assistants, on-site event activation, personality endorsement and influencer marketing, social media and more. The privately-owned company has been active in media for the past five decades and is credited with launching sports-talk radio in Atlanta on their flagship Sports Radio 680 The Fan WCNN nearly 28 years ago. Dickey Broadcasting Company is also associated with Atlanta-based media company Modern Luxury Media.

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose mission is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “margin and mission” in all of its investments. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on developing and investing in commercial real estate assets across urban mixed-use retail, limited to full service hotels, multi-family, and land development. The company is a partnership of cycle tested Principals with a combined experience of nearly 90 years. Together, their experience and development platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction. www.mayfairstreetpartners.com

About Sports Community Consultants

Sports Community Consultants, LLC (“SCC”) is a real estate consulting firm assisting communities develop family-centric sports destinations that focus on family values and wholistic competition similar to the design of LakePoint Sports Community in Northwest Georgia. Entertainment venues and dining experiences, like LakePoint Station, Fairway Social and Roaring Social (located on the speakeasy level of Alpharetta’s newest boutique hotel) are three of the concepts and consulting services included in the firm’s creative concept.