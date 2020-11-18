nopCommerce – Best e-Commerce Platform Based on ASP.NET core

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

nopCommerce USP:

The USP of nopCommerce e-commerce platform lies in nopCommerce pricing which is free yet boosts secure functionality catering to businesses across sizes and industries with unlimited customization and constant support. Boasting a pluggable architecture, the platform makes use of varied presentation elements and additional functionalities which can be added to the application in the real runtime.

Summary:

nopCommerce e-Commerce Platform is an open-source e-commerce shopping cart management solution based on the ASP.NET core with an MS SQL 2012 database backend support. Being PCI-DSS compliant, it is a secure, stable and scalable platform featuring an extensive palette of tools making nopCommerce uniquely suited to the businesses of each type and size irrespective of their experience in the online arena.

nopCommerce Pricing:

Detailed nopCommerce pricing has not been disclosed, but it is in line with the leading competitors in the market. Most software companies and vendors require you to contact them with details so they can offers competitive personalized pricing based on your needs. For nopCommerce pricing plans, contact the company.

nopCommerce Demo:

nopCommerce e-commerce platform provides both backend and frontend (admin end) demos to users to be able to fully understand the convenience and functionality of the varied features on display both as a customer and user.

Read More on Best E-Commerce Platforms@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-e-commerce-platforms

Features:

Multi-Store Support

# Track Suppliers, categories, products, suppliers and pricing details for stores across multiple locations. Keep abreast of the orders, taxes, and payments for each of the business stores.

Small and Medium Scale Retailing

# Scale the business as it grows with more than 50 payment gateway functionalities, SEO tools, warehousing and shipment services.

# Operate using powerful functionalities for both digital and physical goods.

Enterprise and Global businesses

# Integrate multi-vendor capabilities and reap benefits of limitless customization.

# Operate a flexible system armored with multi-currency, multi-languages and support for regional taxes and laws.

SEO-Ready

# Help customers in meeting their needs with search-friendly URLs and well-structured content.

# Provide for easy location of products to customers across devices.

Marketing Management

# Roll out rewards-based loyalty schemes depending on the consumer spending occurrences.

# Upsell to customers by defining rules for related product suggestions. It comes with the functionality to handle refunds, coupons, and discounts.



Read the Detailed Article@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441