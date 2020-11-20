Sodium Silicate Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 20, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sodium Silicate Market is anticipated to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2025. Sodium silicate, also known as “Liquid glass” or “Water glass”, is a compound and usually a colorless transparent solid or white powder. It is soluble in water under prescribed limits. Factors, such as increasing demand for sodium silicate from applications such as precipitated silica, detergents, pulp & paper, construction, metal casting, water treatment, and food preservation. In addition, technological advancements, rising disposable income of people in emerging economies, increasing usage in the construction segment, shifting preferences regarding detergents and cleaning agents and growing demand are likely to drive the sodium silicate industry in forthcoming period.

On the other hand, hazardous effects on human health due to exposure to high concentration of sodium silicate are anticipated to hinder sodium silicate market growth in future. However, increase in demand for environment-friendly binding agents in the construction manufacturing is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Sodium silicate industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Sodium silicate market is segmented by form, application, distribution channel, and geography. The market of sodium silicate is segmented by form as Solid Sodium Silicate and Liquid Sodium Silicate. The “Solid Sodium Silicate” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market includes easy use and easy to store as compared to liquid sodium silicate and low transportation cost.

The key applications are segmented in the sodium silicate industry include Construction, Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Food Preservation, Metal Casting and Others (Fire Protection, Paints & Coatings, Cosmetics, Catalyst Manufacturing, and Textile). The “Detergents” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include rising demand for sodium silicate for the manufacturing of cleansing agent that are used for numerous washing. In addition, cleaning methods, such as industrial or domestic clothes washing, washing bottles, dishes, locomotives, dairy equipment, and floor cleaning, and metal degreasing and cleaning. The sodium silicate market is segmented based on distribution channel as offline and online distribution. The “Offline” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come.

Key players operating in the sodium silicate industry include CIECH Group, BASF SE, GHCL Limited, Evonik Industries AG, IQE Group, Huber Engineered Materials, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Merck Millipore, PPG Industries Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co. Ltd., PQ Corporation, Sichem Silica Gel Co. Ltd. Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Tata Chemicals Limited, Solvay S.A., W.R. Grace & Company and Tokuyama Corporation. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Asia-Pacific is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as rising demand for sodium silicate from applications such as construction and detergents, increasing foreign investments, rising population, development of the pulp and paper industry and rapid urbanization. China is the foremost consumer and producer of sodium silicate. Asia-Pacific is followed by European region owing to the rising demand for the compound in healthcare and pulp & paper applications.

