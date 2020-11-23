North America Metro Ethernet Services Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 23, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Metro Ethernet Services Market size is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2025 and projected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing demand for high quality video streaming and video content is a major factor to drive the market growth.

In this region, factor such as rising demand for Ethernet services in metro cities is growing consolidation of data centers which influences the need for improved bandwidth as well as performance.

Among services, E-Transit segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising demand for carrier Ethernet services across enterprises of metro cities in North America. Enterprises in this region are extensively influenced by increasing need to adopt high-quality, fast and cost-effective carrier services in to manage increasing data traffic in metro areas across countries including Canada and U.S.

On the other hand E-Line and E-LAN services are expected to hold major share collectively during the forecast period. However, E-Tree segment is expected to witness considerable growth in metro areas in this region.

On the bases of category, the demand for Ethernet services for retail/enterprises in metro areas will play a vital role in the near future. This is due to increasing demand for video conferencing, VoIP, and high quality video content and video streaming across enterprise/retail sector in metro areas.

North America is widely diversified and early adopter of advanced technologies. Intense competition among market players is expected to restraint the expansion of Ethernet services in metropolitan regions. In 2017, U.S. has dominated the North America metro ethernet services market.

On the basis of category, the retail/enterprise segment is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to rapid standardizations in carrier Ethernet industry.

By services, in 2017, the E-LAN segment held largest market share and is expected to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. and Canada are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based applications.

Key players operating in this market are NewWave Communications; Mediacom Communications Corporation; mdocs Limited; Cogent Communications, Inc.; Level 3 Communications (CenturyLink); Netcracker Technology Corporation; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Liberty Global; AT&T Inc.; and Charter Communications.

In North America, enterprises are dealing with flat and falling IT budgets due to slowdown-hit, recessions, and currency fluctuations since last few years. On the other hand, bandwidth requirement is continuously growing and demand for Ethernet in metro cities is increasing due to rising reliability on collaborative applications to share huge data over the WAN amongst distributed users.

In this region, U.S. has dominated the market, in 2017 and accounted for around 45.0% of the total market. The U.S. market is projected to have a steady growth over the forecast period.

