B2B Telecommunication Market Key Participants Examination and In-Depth Analysis Report

The global B2B Telecommunication Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players.

Market Overview:

The convergence of IT and telecommunication technology has resulted into more effective and multidimensional mode of communication between the businesses. The B2B telecommunication industry thus facilitates a healthy interaction between companies which can happen in many forms. B2B telecommunication providers maintain the systems that transmit various types of data, sound, voice and video that enables a direct communication between business/businesses. Such technologies can also boost a company’s visibility within the specified domain and recognize networking opportunities.

B2B telecommunication segment falls into three categories viz, small businesses, medium enterprises and large corporations. The usage for these differs greatly. Depending upon the scope, scale and requirement of an organization the uses may differ accordingly. In the earlier days, businesses were limited to only a simple computer and a telephone. With modernization and technological developments B2B telecommunications advanced greatly owing to minimum costs of broadband internet and data storage facilities. In addition, more and more companies are using social media platforms to boost their networking techniques and project themselves as industry leaders.

Along with benefits, B2B telecommunications have paved a healthy way for business meetings. B2B telecommunication enables companies to save on time and travel through video calls, and teleconference without spending much on travel and accommodation. Environmental impacts are sought too. It helps in lowering the use of paper and other resources that impact negatively as a waste. The major driving forces for the growth of B2B telecommunication market include rise in use of IP based services such as VoIP and growth in demand for unified communications (UC). However, stringent regulatory issues, data privacy, tax related laws and accounting rules are some major constraints for the global B2B telecommunication market.

IP based communication allows exchange of voice and data over IP networks. IP based communication offers various benefits such as free voice calls to branch offices, and long-distance voice calls in a nexus network. Unified communications enable real-time and non-real time communication tools that allow the companies to exchange information through different forms. UC is a mixture of messaging, video, conferencing, presence information, call control, email, SMS and FAX.

On the basis of service, the global B2B telecommunication market is segmented into voice service, data service and broadband. Voice service can further be segmented into long distance international as well as domestic calls. On the basis of connectivity technologies, the global B2B telecommunications market is segmented into Ethernet, GSM, TD-SCDMA, TD-LTE and WLAN.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global B2B telecommunication market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle-East and Africa. North America dominates the global B2B telecommunication market in terms of revenue owing to penetrating uses of IP based communication services by businesses. In the Asia Pacific, the IT companies are furnishing integrated solutions based on service oriented architecture (SOA). The solutions have helped the companies to deliver & access information from different databases via a single device.

The prominent players in the global B2B telecommunication market include China telecom corporation, America Movil, Telefonica SA, Softbank group corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, the Nippon telegraph and telephone corporation, AT&T, Vodafone group plc, Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Communications Corporation.

