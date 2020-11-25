SimplyCast Aids Businesses with COVID-19 Contact Tracing with Contactless Check-in Solution

SimplyCast has launched a new contactless check-in solution to assist businesses, organizations, and SMEs with effective COVID-19 contact tracing.

This solution allows organizations to record visitors by having them send a text message to a designated number.

SimplyCast will be providing the solution free of charge to Canadian organizations for the remainder of 2020.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2020-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, an ISO 27001:2013-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries is excited to announce its new solution to support businesses, organizations, and SMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic. SimplyCast launched a new use case solution to assist with registering visitors to business locations for the purpose of COVID-19 contact tracing.

With COVID-19 affecting communities around the globe, contact tracing has become paramount as public health agencies trace possible exposure risks. However, many organizations struggle to maintain accurate records while relying on manual, pen-and-paper options as there is no universal solution for patron check-ins. This increases the risk of human error as well as poses information security risks.

SimplyCast’s contactless COVID-19 patron check-in solution allows business to ensure accuracy of patron visits while also reducing workload on staff by automating the process. Visitors to a business or organization can log their own visits by texting a keyword to a designated shortcode prior to entering the establishment. They then automatically receive a confirmation message. Submissions are stored in a CRM with the patron’s name, mobile number, and a timestamp of the visit. In the event of an exposure risk, records can be exported and shared with public health agencies as needed.

“Here in Canada, a second wave is happening and here at SimplyCast we’re doing our part to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 through technology,” said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. “That is why SimplyCast is offering all Canadian organizations, businesses, and SMEs free access to the contactless COVID-19 patron check-in solution for the rest of 2020.”

Businesses can learn more about the COVID-19 Patron Check-in Solution at a daily webinar hosted by SimplyCast at 3:30PM ET via the link found here.

Businesses can also sign up to access the solution for free here.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

