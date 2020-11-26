DNA Vaccines Market Growth Driving Factors, Future Trends & In-depth Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 26, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global DNA Vaccines Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

DNA vaccines market represent a holistic view as a protection against infectious disease and may enhance human and animal welfare, minimize antibiotic usage and also curtail the proliferation of pathogens. Injectable and edible DNA vaccines exhibit a determined approach for rapid immunization against several diseases that are problematic to eliminate traditional vaccines and antibiotics.

Prominent Players:

Novartis Animal Health

Inovio Biomedical Corp

Merck & Co

Dendreon Corporation

Pfizer pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Advance Bioscience Laboratories Inc

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Xenetic Biosciences Inc

QED Biosciences Inc

Astellas Pharma

Growth Drivers:

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of DNA vaccines market include growing vulnerability of population to infectious disease and rising number of antibiotics resistant pathogens have generated the need for effective and low cost vaccination which would provide lasting immunity. On the basis of disease type, the global DNA vaccines market is segmented into human DNA vaccines and animal DNA vaccines. Human DNA vaccines market is further segmented into HIV infection, cancer and infectious diseases.

Advantages in using the DNA vaccines can be summed as such vaccines need short time span, easy to transport and service, are very cheap to make, and there is no risk to those who are involved in making the vaccine. Disadvantages include initial attempts to create DNA vaccines are less significant on consumption by human body and most of the DNA vaccines are not open for human use yet. Therefore, considering the pros and cons coupled with market dynamics, the global market for DNA vaccines witnesses a higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Human diseases

Veterinary diseases

Human diseases are further sub-segmented into oncology, allergies and infectious diseases. Oncology is further sub-segmented into pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer and melanoma. Infectious disease is further segmented into CMV, HBV, HCV, HIV and Influenza.

Technology Outlook:

pDNA vaccines technology

pDNA delivery technology

pDNA vaccines technology is further sub-segmented into therapeutic technology and preventive technology. pDNA delivery technology is further sub-segmented into uncomplexed pDNA, liposomes, gold particles, electroporation, bacteriophages, bacterial ghosts, nanoparticles and viruses.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East

Africa

