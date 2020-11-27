Ecosmob Announced Superior Asterisk Call Center Solution for E-commerce industries

Contact Center solution development offered by Ecosmob is intelligent, robust and secure.

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — A well-renowned end-to-end software services and solutions provider, Ecosmob has announced Asterisk call center solution for e-commerce industries. Due to its scalability, the Asterisk call center software can accommodate any size business whether it’s an SME or a large corporate enterprise. With support for call queues, IVRs, outbound dialing, recording, live monitoring, and reporting, Asterisk includes virtually everything that a business requires to build a working call center.

Ecosmob Technologies’ Asterisk Solution is designed for small to large enterprises. The company has years of experience in developing such solutions, thereby ensures that its clients get benefited the most by acquiring their solutions. The robust call center solutions offered by Ecosmob can refurbish and integrate the existing communication mediums at enterprises. Some of the key features that Asterisk call center software solution encompasses to improvise the efficiency of a call center include: Advanced call distribution, Progressive dialer, Manual dialer, Automated call script, Multilevel Interactive Voice Response System, DID (Direct Inward Dialing) number support, Extension support, Whispering, Barge-in, Conferencing, Supervisor client window, Agent client window, Admin client window, Outbound call scheduler, and Call log and reports.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “Ecosmob is happy to announce the Asterisk call center solution for e-commerce industries. It is indeed a powerful tool for building call center systems and solutions. E-commerce companies generally aim to build a large base of happy customers. If customers are happy with the services of an e-commerce company, they are more likely to stick to that particular company. Moreover, they are likely to recommend the brand to their friends and family members. The Asterisk Call Center Solution provided by us can help excel a business reputation. By empowering a business with excellent call center development, the software can greatly impact business revenue, insights, and of course customer satisfaction.”

The concerned person further explained, “Our software solution is enriched with state-of-the-art features that have modernized the traditional call centers. It is a very useful tool for e-commerce companies to provide reliable, intelligent, and secure performance to their customers and create a loyal and satisfied customer base. It is a cloud based call and contact center software solution that can improve call/contact center operations by reducing IT reliance, streamlining workflow processes, simplifying training, and encouraging healthier decisions via robust analytics.”

Appropriate for inbound, outbound, and blended call centers, the Asterisk call center solution offered by Ecosmob is intelligent, robust, and secure. This feature-rich solution provides numerous benefits to its users like call tracking, scalability, increased sales, more leads, and an effective call management process. With the help of this solution, e-commerce companies can build loyalty and exceed customer expectations. The highly skilled team at Ecosmob Technologies utilizes modern technology in adherence to the worldwide quality standards to provide superior asterisk services and support of customization, configuration, and custom development.

About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is known to provide high-quality, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers throughout the world. With enriching goals, superior quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has managed to create a huge base of satisfied global clientele. The professional team at Ecosmob also provides customized IT solutions with a client-centric approach.

Contact: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address: 501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House, Ambli – Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

Call : +91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/