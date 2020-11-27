Clocks, Watches, Art Glass, Signed Jewelry and Lamps all do well in Miller & Miller’s Nov. 21st Sale

New Hamburg, Ontario, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — A Rolex Explorer wristwatch and an Omega ‘Pre-Moon’ Speedmaster watch, both from the 1960s, sold for $29,500 and $23,600, respectively; an 1880s Gilbert No. 8 floor standing jewelers regulator clock realized $8,850; and an 1890s watercolor painting by the renowned American artist Frederic Remington also brought $8,850 in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Watches, Jewelry & Decorative Arts auction held Nov. 21st.

All prices quoted are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

The 298-lot auction was headlined by the single-owner lifetime clock collection of Bruce Walsh and was filled with luxury watches by makers such as Rolex, Omega and Patek Philippe, fine jewelry, Pairpoint lamps, silver by Buccellati and Georg Jensen, glass by Lalique, paintings and fine art, Asian objects, silver, carvings, decoys, art glass, art pottery, decorative arts and more.

“Men’s luxury watches are on fire right now,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “We are consistently producing the kind of ‘estate fresh’ wristwatches that collectors want. All vintage luxury watches in this sale surpassed our expectations. The Rolex Explorer stole the show. It’s a rare model. ‘Tool’ watches like the Explorer and Submariner were often bought by professionals to use and abuse, and often were used and abused. This one was a rare survivor.”

The stainless-steel Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer, from 1966, was the auction’s top lot. It boasted a matte ‘frog’s foot’ dial with tritium hour markers and original creamy luminous hands. The caseback was engraved to the previous owner. The Omega Speedmaster, from 1962, was the sale’s runner-up top lot. It featured “DON” (dot-over-ninety) bezel and alpha hands, caliber 321 movement, and a non-Omega steel band. The caseback was also engraved to the previous owner.

The Gilbert No. 8 floor standing jewelers regulator, made in America during the 1880s, was from the Bruce Walsh collection and was housed in a handsome walnut case, 91 inches tall. It boasted a high-quality, 8-day, weight-driven regulator movement. The watercolor painting by Frederic Remington (American, 1861-1909), titled Sackrider, featured three horses roaming hillside. It was artist signed lower right edge and measured 11 ¼ inches by 8 ¾ inches (sight, less frame).

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $231,525. Nearly 300 users registered to bid online, via www.LiveAuctioneers.com and www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. A total of 4,411 bids were placed; 41 percent of lots met or exceeded estimate, while 18 percent surpassed even the high-end estimate. Telephone and absentee (or left) bids were also accepted.

“While the Old World British art fell flat, good clocks, art glass, signed jewelry and lamps did extremely well,” Mr. Miller said.

Examples: a platinum diamond convertible pin, containing pear, round brilliant and baguette cut diamonds having a total weight of 9.23 carats garnered $7,670; a Patek Philippe 18kt white gold and diamond ladies’ Calatrava wristwatch, having bezel and lugs set with 62 well-matched VS quality diamonds of about 0.10 carats each, finished at $6,490; and an opalescent glass vase by Rene Lalique (French, circa 1920s), 9 ½ inches tall, hand-engraved on the base, made $5,015.

A Cartier Nigeria 18kt white gold diamond and onyx dress dome ring having a bombe design (French, 1970s), crafted with pave set round brilliant cut diamonds enhanced with pentagon shaped black onyx spots representing a panther’s skin, brought $7,080. Also, a 14kt yellow and white gold and diamond trinity ring with a finger fit shank, 3.97 grams total weight, with 1.75 total diamond weight VS1 HI diamonds, accompanied by a certificate, knocked down for $3,835.

An 18kt white gold diamond and ruby bracelet containing 8.28 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds of VS-SI quality, G-H-I color and good to medium cut, and 5.25 carats of fine quality rubies in an intense dark red color, finished at $5,015; and a Birks ‘Rosee du Matin’ double row flex diamond bracelet, VVS-VS diamonds with a total diamond weight of .73 carats, hit $4,425.

Three sterling silver sculptures by Mario Buccellati (Italian, 20th century) piqued bidder interest, with a 16 ½ inch tall sculpture of a silver eagle on a wood base, hallmarked to the upper foot ($4,130); a 5 ½ inch tall Kantharos Cup (1891-1965) with a gilt bronze insert, hallmarked ‘900’ on each handled ($3,245); and 7 ½ inch tall bear sculpture mounted to a quartz plinth ($3,245).

Miller & Miller Auctions has two winter sales planned. The first is an Advertising, Toys & Historic Objects auction slated for Saturday, December 12th. That will be followed by an Antiques & Historic Objects auction on Saturday, February 6th. Both will be held online and, possibly (if COVID-19 has abated), in the New Hamburg, Ontario gallery at 59 Webster Street.

For more information, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.

