Competent Cells Market is expected to grow at an 11.1% CAGR and reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2032 | FMI Analysis

The Competent Cells Market, an essential tool in biotechnology and research, is experiencing robust growth. According to a recent analysis, the global competent cells market is currently valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022. This market is on track for a remarkable expansion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a staggering USD 5.9 billion by the end of that period.

The latest research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) anticipates an impressive 8.1% CAGR for the global competent cells industry during the forecasting period spanning from 2017 to 2022, predicting that the market will surpass the US$ 2,000 Mn mark in revenue by the end of 2022.

Competent Cells Available in the Market in Ready-to-use Formats

Preparations of competent cells, along with other methods of transformation, have been continuously improvised, since the development of E. coli’s artificial transformation with the help of electroporation and chemicals. Currently, various competent cells are available in the market in ready-to-use formats for propagating cloned plasmids in the experiments of molecular biology. These competent cells are prepared for different transformation procedures, genotypes, packaging, and transformation efficiencies.

With the advent of new technologies, several advancements have been witnessed in molecular cloning research. Over the past few years, the recombinant proteins and molecular cloned products have experienced a robust commercial demand, thereby driving the adoption of competent cells. However, the adoption of competent cells is witnessing strong barriers on the back of increasing consolidation of the market and the huge cost of kits related to competent cells.

Academic Research Institutes to Remain Largest End-users of Competent Cells

Academic research institutes are anticipated to remain the largest end-users of competent cells throughout the forecast period. Sales of competent cells in academic research institutes are projected to exhibit an impressive expansion to account for nearly half revenue share of the market from 2017 to 2022. However, sales of competent cells in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Contract research organizations are expected to be the least lucrative end-users of competent cells in the global market.

Competent cells are expected to find the largest application in cloning from 2017 to 2022. Governments across the globe are providing tremendous support and funding for research and development activities associated with cloning. Revenues from sales of competent cells for application in cloning are estimated to account for over half revenue share of the market during the forecast period. Sales of competent cells for application in protein expression are expected to register the highest CAGR through 2022.

North America will Continue to be Largest Market for Competent Cells

In terms of revenues, North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for competent cells, with sales estimated to exceed US$ 750 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Huge investments in research and development activities associated with competent cells are driving the market in North America. In addition, the market in Europe is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 200 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

Based on product type, although chemically competent cells will continue to be sought-after in the market, sales of electrocompetent cells are projected to register a relatively faster expansion through 2022. Growing demand for electrocompetent cells can be mainly attributed to their provision of high transformation efficiencies, making them suitable for several molecular biology applications, for example – the construction of gene banks, or, the generation of cDNA libraries. Revenues from sales of electrocompetent cells are projected to account for nearly one-third share of the market over the forecast period.

Leading Market Players Focusing on Increasing their Product Portfolio

Key players listed in FMI’s report on the Competent Cells Market include:

Agilent Technologies Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Genescript Biotech Corporation

Illumina Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation.

Market Taxonomy Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Chemically Competent Cells

Electrocompetent Cells

End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Application

Cloning

Protein Expression

Other Applications

