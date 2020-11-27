Addlux Frameless LED Panels Now Available On The New Website

London, UK, 2020-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Addlux Limited, a leading supplier of bespoke high-tech LED lighting to the lighting industry profiles a wide range of frameless LED light panels on their new website.

It is pointed out that frameless LED panels fit the bill for many varied lighting and backlighting applications in home, business and retail environments. Addlux supplies custom-sized, finished LED-lit frameless light panels from 17mm thickness upwards, in sizes up to 4m width and longer lengths. They are available single-sided or double-sided, with various brightness and colour wavelength options. As either acrylic (light sheet) or fabric variant they can be wall-mounted, ceiling suspended or free-standing.

Managing Director, Niels Fullerton-Batten, states:

“The combination of LED lighting technologies that we have available offer designers unparalleled versatility in the design of bright, evenly lit panels or displays at a reasonable total cost. Our new website provides more details, and our technical support team is on hand to provide expert advice”.

For more information about Addlux LED backlighting solutions and frameless panels please visit https://www.addlux.com/

Contacts us via our website, email or call 0333 800 1828 for a quick quote or to discuss your design requirements and project specifications.