Aker Technology and New Yorker Electronics Team Up with New Franchise Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — Aker Technology, a premier manufacturer of frequency control products, has just signed New Yorker Electronics as a franchise distributor. Aker Technology manufacturers a wide range of Frequency Control Products. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Aker Technology has become a premier manufacturer of Oscillators and Crystals for the global electronics industry.

Aker’s broad line of products offers both design and production expertise and is utilized in Microprocessor based applications, Telecommunications (Wired, Wireless, Cellular, Broadband and Radio), Data Storage and Delivery, Computer Products and Peripherals, Instrumentation and Test Equipment and Security Systems (Remote Access, Monitoring and Control). All production, calibration and test facilities are completely automated and each facility is ISO 9001 certified.

New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120 and ISO 9001:2015 certified global distributor of high-reliability products and distributes discreet passive components, semiconductors and electromechanical devices, memory and embedded solutions, power management systems and now frequency control products.

“This is a great opportunity for us to enter new markets by distributing Frequency Control products. I’m confident our customers will benefit from having a trusted source for some of the best oscillators and crystals available from a customer that responds quickly and professionally,” said Steve Nuzzollo, Field Applications Engineer for New Yorker Electronics. “Our infrastructure is in place globally to promote and distribute the latest technology, and we look forward to supplying our customers with this important category of products.”

As a franchise distributor for Aker Technology, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Quartz Crystals, Clock Oscillators, Voltage Controlled Crystal Oscillators (VCXOs) and Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXOs).

New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).