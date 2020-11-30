Biologics Safety Testing Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report by MarketsandMarkets, global biologics safety testing market is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.75 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% during forecast period.

Biologics are pharmaceutical products that are extracted from biological sources. Biologics safety testing is carried out by manufacturers to detect contaminants like bacterial toxins, mycoplasma, and viruses. It is a mandatory process in these companies for the quality control of raw materials as well as for process control and validation of end products.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry driven by government support, the positive trend of R&D investment in the life science sector, increasing number of drug launches, and high incidence & large economic burden of chronic diseases. In the coming years, emerging markets and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the biologics safety testing market.

Region Covered in Biologics Safety Testing Market :

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The strong R&D trend in life sciences and growth in pharmaceutical industries will drive the biologics safety testing market in the North American region.

The kits & reagents segment is projected to register the highest during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is driven by repeat purchase of kits and reagents as compared to instruments and increasing adoption of kit-based testing.

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing initiatives for immunization, and increasing company investments in vaccine development are expected to drive the growth of this market segment.

Endotoxin test segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the increase in disease prevalence and growth in the number of drug launches. Moreover, Endotoxin testing is used in cell therapy, monoclonal antibody testing, vaccine testing, gene therapy, and drug development.

Challenge: Dearth of skilled professionals

The success of biological safety tests depends mainly on the expertise of the analysts themselves as much as the environmental conditions under which the test is performed. For optimal efficacy, biologics safety testing needs to be conducted by skilled professionals with sufficient knowledge of the nuances of this field. Handling the instruments used in biologics safety testing also requires expertise. Consequently, the lack of a skilled workforce poses a key challenge to the growth of the biologics safety testing market

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the market include Antares Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Endo International plc (U.S.), PharmaJet (U.S), Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (U.S), Medical International Technology, Inc. (U.S), INJEX Pharma AG (Germany), National Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), Valeritas, Inc. (U.S.), European Pharma Group (Netherland), PenJet Corporation (U.S), Crossject SA (France).

