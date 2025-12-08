Metalworking Fluids Market (2024 – 2030) by Industrial Use, Application Type & Region

The global metalworking fluids market was valued at USD 12.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand from the automotive and heavy machinery industries continues to be a primary driver, as these sectors rely heavily on MWFs for machining, cutting, and component protection.

Growth across key end-use segments—including machinery, metal fabrication, and transportation equipment—is contributing significantly to market expansion. Crude oil serves as the fundamental raw material for production, undergoing refining and blending to create neat cutting oils, soluble oils, and corrosion-preventive oils. Notably, base oil accounts for nearly 40% of the total cost of producing metalworking fluids, highlighting the market’s sensitivity to crude oil price fluctuations.

Manufacturing strength in North America and Europe also supports market growth, driven by advanced production technologies and rising exports of construction, agricultural, automotive, and power equipment. A major contributor to global expansion is the rapid industrial growth in Asia Pacific, where increasing consumer preference for advanced agricultural, automotive, and construction machinery continues to boost consumption of metalworking fluids.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 42.0%+ revenue share in 2023.

North America is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the mineral segment led the market with 48.06% share in 2023.

By end use, the machinery segment accounted for over 41.61% of revenue in 2023.

By industrial end use, construction was the leading segment with 26.98% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 12.17 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.45 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.9%

Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Industry players continue to pursue capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their global footprint.

January 2023: Univar Solutions B.V. entered a distribution agreement with Graphics Services Ltd. to supply inks, rust-preventive oils, coatings, lubricants, and MWFs across Europe.

September 2022: Clariant expanded its support for MWF manufacturers globally by offering additives designed to enhance lubricity and support the development of fully synthetic fluids.

Prominent Companies

Houghton International, Inc.

Blaser Swisslube AG

BP plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Total S.A.

FUCHS

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Conclusion

The global metalworking fluids market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand from automotive, construction, and heavy machinery industries, as well as increased manufacturing activities across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The reliance on advanced fluids for machining, cutting, and corrosion prevention, coupled with innovations in synthetic and high-performance products, is fueling market expansion. Strategic initiatives by key players, including capacity expansions, partnerships, and new product developments, further strengthen market dynamics. As industrialization and technological advancements continue worldwide, the demand for efficient and high-quality metalworking fluids will remain robust, offering significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.