eHealth Market Size, Share, Trends – Analysis Report 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report eHealth Market is expected to reach USD 132.35 Billion by 2023 from USD 47.60 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Factors such as the growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions, the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, and rising usage of big data are majorly driving the growth of this market.

he Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global eHealth market during the forecast period. Growing medical tourism, growing consumerism in the healthcare industry, accelerated economic growth of countries in the region, the implementation of new ICT guidelines, and the implementation of eHealth programs are the factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.

North America dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, North America dominated the global eHealth market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the region’s favorable regulatory scenario, the high adoption of eHealth solutions to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies.

Based on end user, the healthcare consumers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for personalized care, increased awareness for telehealth services, and high penetration of digital technologies among consumers are contributing to the high adoption of eHealth solutions among healthcare consumers.

By type of eHealth solutions market, the chronic care management apps are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, high penetration of mobiles, and increasing adoption of mHealth solutions owing to various benefits such as ease of use and reduced costs offered by these solutions across the globe.

Based on product and service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for availing medical consultation online, rapidly emerging new technologies in healthcare, the demand for home healthcare services, and the use of telecommunication and multimedia technologies combined within mobile and wireless healthcare delivery systems.

Based on type of eHealth services market, the remote monitoring services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe and the widespread preference of patients for home healthcare and rehabilitation due to the convenience of these services.

The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

