Studio52 received an Accredited Company badge by DesignRush

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52 Arts Production LLC received an Accredited Company badge and listed in the best video production company list by DesignRush.

With 4 decades of experience in Audio & Video production delivering 4000+ clients based in the UAE & Middle East region.

Having extensive experience in crafting solutions for various B2B and B2C enterprises at varied scales, ranging from bigwigs to emerging startups.

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace dedicated to connecting customers to the best available tech, marketing, and content writing agencies, both cross-domain and location-wise.

The organizations selected to be featured in the agency listings qualify only after passing a thorough vetting process that encompasses the aforementioned aspects.

– Analyzing the company’s portfolio and published case-studies for figuring out the organization’s capabilities and work ethics, with a specific focus on company overview, client list, focus-areas, key services, and successful projects.

– The reputation of a company with a confined industry is taken into considerations via           Achievements; press releases and other indicators of service excellence.

– The client feedback in terms of openly published testimonials and reviews are also taken into consideration.

– Feedback from clients, testimonials, and reviews for the company

– Finally, the team strength and leadership are also judged to get a 360-degree view of the company’s capabilities regarding executive leadership, average team size, talent pool demographics, and client collaboration philosophy.

About Studio 52

Studio 52 first is the leading Audio & Video production company based in UAE. Started its operation in 1977 and for the last 4 decades working with an extraordinary mix of Creative Media Production, Technology, and Creative computerized plan for corporate, Startup, SMEs with their communication needs.

We have 4 decades of experience in delivering class apart communication solutions in the

Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, 360* VR, Digital Marketing & Surveillance Solution.

We are operating in the Middle East region, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar & Oman, with a very much coordinated pool of creative communication solutions. Top-class client care is our major priority. When a customer works with us, they always work with us again and again. We treat them all as a KING. After all, we are a direct result of them.

For media and other inquiries, please contact-

Email: sales@studio52.tv

Contact No:+9714.4541054

For more detail, follow us.

