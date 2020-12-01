BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market by Software, Security, Service, Deployment, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

According to market research report “BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market by Software (MDM, Mobile Content Management), Security (Device Security, Network Security, IAM), Service (Managed & Professional Services), Deployment (Cloud & On-Premise), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, The BYOD and enterprise mobility market size is estimated to grow from USD 35.10 Billion in 2016 to USD 73.30 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 15.87%.

Increased productivity and employee satisfaction, reduced hardware cost for enterprises, increase smartphone penetration, demand for enterprise mobility software in large enterprises with in-house IT departments and growing prominence of managed mobility services are some of the driving forces of the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.

Mobile device management software to play a key role in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market by 2021

The mobile device management software has the largest market share in the BYOD and enterprise mobility software market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because of the rapid increase in the use of mobile devices for personal as well as professional work. Mobile device management has allowed organizations to deploy, monitor, integrate, and manage mobile devices in the workplace.

The need to mitigate security risks will drive the identity access management market

Security concerns in BYOD and enterprise mobility drives the mobility security market. Among enterprise mobility security market, identity access management market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by mobile content security market. Identity access management provides authorized individuals to access to resources and manages and monitors user activities to protect company information.

The North American region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market during the forecast period. This is because of the huge acceptance of BYOD and enterprise mobility services by the enterprises. The increasing innovative developments in technologies are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market ecosystem in this region.

The major vendors in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market are Microsoft (Washington, U.S.), Cisco (California, U.S.), IBM (New York, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Infosys (Bengaluru, India), Oracle (California, U.S.), TCS (Mumbai, India), Blackberry (Ontario, Canada), Tech Mahindra (Pune, India), HCL (Noida, India), and AT&T (Texas, U.S.).

