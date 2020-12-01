Cancer Biomarker Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec. 01, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cancer Biomarker Market is anticipated to reach USD 33.7 billion by 2025. Biomarkers imply the molecules or substances found in tissues, blood, or the other body fluid; which states the abnormal and normal condition of the body. The cancer biomarkers tests are conducted to detect mutated or normal genes responsible for cancer.

The factors that propel the growth of the cancer biomarker industry include advancements in omics technologies, prevalence of cancer, growth in R&D funding from private bodies and government, rising healthcare spending, and increasing demand for personalized medicine in cancer treatments. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including reimbursement issues, need for immediate processing, and high cost of diagnosis. Cancer Biomarker Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Cancer Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Cervical cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Others

Cancer Biomarker Biomolecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Genetic Biomarkers

Epigenetic Biomarkers

Metabolic Biomarkers

Proteomic Biomarkers

Others

Cancer Biomarker Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Drug discovery and Development

Diagnostics

Personalized medicine

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the cancer biomarker industry comprise F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott Laboratories; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; Affymetrix Inc.; Agilent Technologies; Illumina, Inc.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Sino Biological Inc.; Hologic, Inc.; Dickinson and Company, and Becton. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Cancer Biomarker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

