Carbon Fiber Market worth $13.3 billion by 2029

PUNE, India, 2020-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Product Type, Modulus, Application (Composite, Non-composite), End-use Industry (A & D, Automotive, Wind Energy), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ The carbon fiber market is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 13.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The carbon fiber market is growing due to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy industries. Boeing and Airbus have increased the production of commercial aircraft to cater to the rising airline passenger traffic. The increasing use of carbon fiber in electric cars and rising aircraft production are the major drivers for the market.

Browse 88 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material (PAN, Pitch, Rayon), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), Product Type, Modulus, Application (Composite, Non-composite), End-use Industry (A & D, Automotive, Wind Energy), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029”

♦ Download PDF Brochure – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=396

Composite application comprises a major share of the carbon fiber market, in terms of value.

The carbon fiber market is further divided into application segments, which include composite and non-composite. Carbon fiber composites are used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, pipe & tank, civil engineering, and marine. They offer high strength, rigidity, and high tensile strength. In the composite applications, carbon fiber is mainly used in the form of prepreg, molding compound, and woven fabric. Prepreg is the largest consumer of carbon fiber in the composite application segment.

The continuous carbon fiber segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Continuous carbon fiber offer higher tensile strength when compared to other types of carbon fiber products. These fibers can be used in layup, weaving, prepregging, filament winding, braiding, and pultrusion processes for manufacturing composites parts for various end-use industries such aerospace & defense, automotive, and wind energy. Continuous carbon fiber is also used in 3D printing applications as it offers stiffness and strength. Superior properties and large number of applications are driving the continuous carbon fiber segment of the market.

♦ Request Sample Pages – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=396

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. Europe led the carbon fiber market due to the presence of established automotive, aerospace & defense, and wind energy industries in the region. The region is home to some of the prominent automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Fiat, and Bentley. These automotive manufacturers use carbon fiber composites in various structural automotive parts such as bonnets, bumpers, and frontends. Additionally, aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use carbon fiber composites in structural parts as they offer rigidity and high tensile strength. Moreover, there are a large number of offshore wind energy installations, especially in the UK and Germany. According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), the UK added 1,680 MW of offshore wind energy capacity in 2017, which is almost 39% of the global offshore wind energy capacity in the same year.

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Solvay (Belgium), Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd. (China), Hyosung (South Korea), and DowAksa (Turkey) were some of the key players in the global carbon fiber market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com